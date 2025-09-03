Uniswap V4’s Bunni DEX Suffers Multi-Million Loss — Will UNI Price Face New Pressure?

Uniswap's latest version has faced a major setback with its Bunni decentralized exchange (DEX) experiencing a hefty financial loss. This incident prompts questions about the potential impact on UNI's market value. Readers will discover which cryptocurrencies are poised for growth amidst this unfolding scenario.
Uniswap's current price swings between nine and ten dollars. It's facing a challenge at just over eleven dollars. But this isn't the end for UNI. It's enjoying a decent climb from last month's price, jumping nearly nine percent. Over six months, it has gone up by more than a quarter. If it pushes past the eleven-dollar resistance, it might aim for thirteen dollars, climbing roughly twenty-five percent. The recent dip hasn't shaken its upward move. Analysts think crossing these levels could see further growth. With an RSI of fifty-two, it's in neutral territory, which means it can still rise. Uniswap seems positioned for potential gains ahead.
The incident at Bunni DEX has created concerns about the stability of the platform. As a result, the UNI token may face downward pressure. Investors might become cautious, potentially affecting the coin's short-term performance. It's crucial to monitor market reactions and investor sentiment closely in the coming days.
