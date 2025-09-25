TLDR Uniswap’s ERC-6909 contract improves resource locking across chains. The Compact v1 enables secure cross-chain swaps through verifiable commitments. Independent audits ensure The Compact’s security and reliability. LI.FI and Rhinestone adopt Uniswap’s new cross-chain solution. Uniswap Labs has unveiled “The Compact v1,” a new ownerless ERC-6909 contract aimed at addressing cross-chain fragmentation in blockchain networks. [...] The post Uniswap’s New Ownerless Contract Could Simplify Cross-Chain Transactions appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Uniswap’s ERC-6909 contract improves resource locking across chains. The Compact v1 enables secure cross-chain swaps through verifiable commitments. Independent audits ensure The Compact’s security and reliability. LI.FI and Rhinestone adopt Uniswap’s new cross-chain solution. Uniswap Labs has unveiled “The Compact v1,” a new ownerless ERC-6909 contract aimed at addressing cross-chain fragmentation in blockchain networks. [...] The post Uniswap’s New Ownerless Contract Could Simplify Cross-Chain Transactions appeared first on CoinCentral.

Uniswap’s New Ownerless Contract Could Simplify Cross-Chain Transactions

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 07:00
TLDR

  • Uniswap’s ERC-6909 contract improves resource locking across chains.
  • The Compact v1 enables secure cross-chain swaps through verifiable commitments.
  • Independent audits ensure The Compact’s security and reliability.
  • LI.FI and Rhinestone adopt Uniswap’s new cross-chain solution.

Uniswap Labs has unveiled “The Compact v1,” a new ownerless ERC-6909 contract aimed at addressing cross-chain fragmentation in blockchain networks. This contract is designed to offer a secure, reusable framework for resource locks, enabling more streamlined cross-chain transactions. By providing a shared system for developers, The Compact paves the way for more customizable and composable systems across various blockchain ecosystems.

Key Features of The Compact v1

At its core, The Compact allows sponsors to deposit tokens into a contract, creating resource locks that are represented by ERC-6909 tokens. These locks remain under the sponsor’s control but can back multiple “Compacts.” These Compacts act as verifiable commitments, which specify the conditions under which other users may claim the assets locked within the system.

Importantly, the architecture of The Compact includes four critical components: Allocators, Arbiters, Tribunal, and Emissaries. Allocators play a crucial role in preventing double-spending by authorizing the use of resources. Meanwhile, Arbiters verify that commitment conditions have been met. Tribunal acts as a settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and Emissaries provide fallback verification for smart contract wallets. These components work together to create a robust and reliable mechanism for facilitating cross-chain swaps.

Enhancing Cross-Chain Transactions

Cross-chain transactions have long been a challenge due to asynchronous execution environments, which disrupt the atomic transaction guarantee that ensures single-chain transactions are secure and predictable. The Compact aims to resolve this issue by offering a system that allows cross-chain swaps to occur without compromising safety or predictability.

The implementation of The Compact is particularly significant for platforms like UniswapX. It is also set to be adopted by other entities such as LI.FI and Rhinestone. These integrations highlight the system’s potential to support a wide range of decentralized applications that rely on seamless cross-chain interactions.

Security and Audits

The security of The Compact has been a top priority for Uniswap Labs. It has undergone multiple independent security reviews from reputable firms, OpenZeppelin and Spearbit. The results of these audits are expected to be published soon. Additionally, The Compact v1 will be integrated into Uniswap’s bug bounty program, providing an extra layer of assurance for developers and users.

The introduction of The Compact v1 signals a significant advancement in the evolution of cross-chain technologies. By offering a secure, reusable contract for resource locks, Uniswap Labs aims to foster greater interoperability and smoother transactions across blockchain networks.

