The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions climbed from previous £-33.6K to £-6.6K

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:18
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01754-0.58%
WELL3
WELL$0.000068-3.27%
Node Pay
NC$0.0196+2.77%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002676+7.59%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008767-0.10%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-kingdom-cftc-gbp-nc-net-positions-climbed-from-previous-ps-336k-to-ps-66k-202509191942

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

Who is the biggest complainer of this meal???
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.456+0.23%
SUN
SUN$0.034069+42.61%
Memealchemy
MEAL$0.00000000000045-59.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/22 09:44
Share
Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at the French lender Societe Generale, believes that the US dollar (USD) has lost its luster as a safe-haven asset. In a new CNBC Television interview, Rajappa says that gold’s latest surge to record highs as the dollar continues to weaken indicates investors are turning to the precious metal as their […] The post Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
1
1$0.00711-17.00%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.40988+0.58%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4232-1.23%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 22:30
Share
BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

Explore why BlockDAG’s $408M+ presale, 20+ exchange listings, and massive ecosystem growth position it ahead of Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode as the best crypto presale opportunity in 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30495-0.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003649+12.17%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

Grayscale Crypto Index Fund Sees $22 Million Inflows as SOL and XRP Rise