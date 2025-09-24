The post United States Redbook Index (YoY) fell from previous 6.3% to 5.7% in September 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended… The post United States Redbook Index (YoY) fell from previous 6.3% to 5.7% in September 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…

United States Redbook Index (YoY) fell from previous 6.3% to 5.7% in September 19

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:30
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.065-3.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016112-4.48%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000589+4.99%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00023+0.39%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012518-2.67%


Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/united-states-redbook-index-yoy-fell-from-previous-63-to-57-in-september-19-202509231255

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004474+3.66%
XRP
XRP$2.853+1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.13426+1.03%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Share
Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Share
25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has reached a big move with the announcement of the decision to provide the company with 25% of its treasury assets in the form of Bitcoin. This decision will allow the conference to become financially independent in the long term and is in accordance with the emerging trend […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1163+2.92%
FORM
FORM$1.1034-7.77%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12994+6.97%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/24 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership