UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares will earn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 16:44
NEAR
NEAR$2.44-6.18%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00122-0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021093-8.77%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008228-3.50%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%

Although UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) is navigating a turbulent year, the health insurer continues to reward investors with steady dividend payments.

For its latest payout, the company authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share, payable on September 23 to shareholders of record as of September 15.

UNH dividend payment schedule. Source: Dividend.com

For an individual holding 100 shares, this translates into $221 in income for the quarter. On an annualized basis, the dividend amounts to $8.84 per share, offering a yield of just over 3% at current prices.

Notably, UnitedHealth has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. According to the latest data, the payout ratio stands at 48.63%, meaning nearly half of earnings are directed toward dividends.

UnitedHealth stock troubles 

While investors benefit from the dividend, UNH shares are still working to recover from recent losses. At the close of the last session, the stock was valued at $308.49, up 1.4% on the day, though down 38% year-to-date.

UNH YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The stock recently received support after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $1.6 billion stake in August. Warren Buffett’s backing helped restore some confidence, though analysts remain cautious about near-term profitability given rising expenses and ongoing federal scrutiny of UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage billing practices.

For instance, Bank of America Securities on August 18 raised its price target on UnitedHealth to $325 from $290 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm sees potential for earnings recovery by 2027 but warned of limited near-term visibility, with regulatory and cost pressures still looming.

Earlier in the year, investor sentiment had been weighed down by leadership changes, uncertainty around financial guidance amid rising costs, and Department of Justice investigations.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post UnitedHealth to pay dividends on September 23; Here’s how much 100 UNH shares will earn appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/unitedhealth-to-pay-dividends-on-september-23-heres-how-much-100-unh-shares-will-earn/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001018-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002027-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.8927-5.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-6.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.05031+1.73%
CAR
CAR$0.010549+0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005576-6.19%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest