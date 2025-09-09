BitcoinWorld



Unlocking Web3’s Future: The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion in Seoul

Get ready for a pivotal moment in the blockchain world! IOSG Ventures, a leading Web3 venture capital firm, is set to host its 15th IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion event. This exclusive gathering promises to bring together top minds to explore the exciting landscape of next-generation super-apps, setting the stage for future innovation.

What Makes the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion a Must-Attend Event?

The highly anticipated IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion will take place on September 22 at the luxurious Westin Josun Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. Coinciding with Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025), this event is strategically positioned to leverage the energy and expertise converging in the region. Attendees will engage in in-depth discussions vital for the evolution of Web3.

The agenda is packed with critical topics that are shaping the industry’s trajectory:

Stablecoins: Exploring their role in a decentralized financial ecosystem.

Exploring their role in a decentralized financial ecosystem. Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization: Bridging traditional finance with blockchain, making tangible assets programmable.

Bridging traditional finance with blockchain, making tangible assets programmable. Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Innovations and challenges in the future of finance, moving beyond traditional banking.

Innovations and challenges in the future of finance, moving beyond traditional banking. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Its convergence with Web3 for enhanced applications, creating smarter, more efficient systems.

Its convergence with Web3 for enhanced applications, creating smarter, more efficient systems. zkVM (Zero-Knowledge Virtual Machines): Advancements in privacy and scalability for more secure and efficient transactions.

Advancements in privacy and scalability for more secure and efficient transactions. Web3 Applications: Designing user-friendly and impactful decentralized solutions for mass adoption.

This unique convergence of ideas and talent positions the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion as a key platform for understanding the path forward for Web3 super-apps.

How Will This Reunion Shape the Era of Next-Gen Super-Apps?

The discussions at the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion are expected to significantly influence the development of next-generation super-apps. These applications aim to integrate various Web3 functionalities, from payments and identity to social interactions and gaming, all within a seamless user experience. Experts will delve into the challenges of scalability, interoperability, and user adoption, offering actionable insights for builders and investors alike.

The event provides an unparalleled opportunity to network with influential figures and learn about cutting-edge technologies. Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how these diverse technologies can converge to create powerful, integrated Web3 ecosystems. This collaborative environment fosters innovation and drives the industry forward.

A strong lineup of partners supports the event, including Followin, 4Pillars, DeSpread, INF Crypto Lab, Bitcoin World, and Blockmedia. Their involvement underscores the collaborative spirit of the Web3 community and the importance of this gathering. The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion is more than just a conference; it’s a collaborative workshop for the future of decentralized innovation.

In conclusion, the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion is poised to be a landmark event, offering profound insights into the future of Web3 super-apps. By fostering discussions on stablecoins, RWAs, DeFi, AI, and zkVM, it will undoubtedly contribute to the strategic direction of the blockchain industry. Don’t miss this chance to witness and participate in shaping the next era of digital innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion?

A1: It is the 15th edition of an exclusive industry event hosted by IOSG Ventures, bringing together key figures to discuss the future of Web3, particularly next-generation super-apps.

Q2: When and where will the event take place?

A2: The event is scheduled for September 22 at the Westin Josun Parnas Hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, coinciding with Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025).

Q3: What key topics will be discussed at the reunion?

A3: Discussions will cover stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, DeFi, artificial intelligence (AI), zkVM, and various Web3 applications.

Q4: Who are some of the partners for the event?

A4: Key partners include Followin, 4Pillars, DeSpread, INF Crypto Lab, Bitcoin World, and Blockmedia.

Q5: What are “next-generation super-apps” in the Web3 context?

A5: These are integrated applications that combine multiple Web3 functionalities, such as decentralized finance, identity, social features, and gaming, into a seamless user experience.

We encourage you to share this article with your network and help spread the word about this significant event. Your support helps foster a more informed and connected Web3 community!

To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Web3 innovation and institutional adoption.

This post Unlocking Web3’s Future: The IOSG Ventures Old Friends Reunion in Seoul first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team