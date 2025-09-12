Unverified ETFs Reported by DTCC; No Official Confirmation Found

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 07:47
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016038-7.46%

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fidelity-canary-dtcc-etf-rumors/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

The project, co-founded by an early Hyperliquid backer, has raised eyebrows amid rising competition among suitors.
CreatorBid
BID$0.10477-6.21%
WINK
WIN$0.00005278+0.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 09:03
Share
Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

The post Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robinhood-debuts-social-trading-app-with-live-crypto-stocks-options-integration/
RealLink
REAL$0.06421+2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24465+1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016029-7.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 10:15
Share
BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

In crypto, attracting attention is easy, but sustaining it is rare. Magacoin Finance has built momentum with a scarcity model and meme-driven appeal, successfully drawing attention from speculative and opportunistic early buyers, drawing buyers looking for early upside. BlockchainFX is emerging with a super-app offering staking rewards and real-world debit card functionality. However, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06421+2.06%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05715-0.40%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01895-2.06%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 09:05
Share

Trending News

More

Native Markets heavily favored on Polymarket to win bid to issue Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin

Robinhood Debuts Social Trading App With Live Crypto, Stocks, Options Integration

BlockDAG’s $405M Raise & 3M Daily Miners Redefine Presale Crypto Coins, Leaving Magacoin & BlockchainFX Trailing Behind

Albania’s AI virtual assistant Diella just got promoted to ‘minister’

SharpLink Transfers 379M USDC To Galaxy Digital: Ethereum Buy Incoming?