Uptober 2025 Opens With Bitcoin Flat and Ethereum Stalled

Bitcoin gained +28.52% in October 2023 and +10.76% in 2024.

Ethereum posted +8.69% in October 2023 but fell -3.4% in 2024.

As October 2025 begins, both assets face pressure to sustain the “Uptober” trend.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have entered October with investors questioning whether the historic ‘Uptober’ rally will hold this year. The term refers to Bitcoin’s historically strong October returns, often setting the stage for year-end gains.

October Track Record: Bitcoin Strong, Ethereum Uneven

In 2021, Bitcoin gained 39.93% during the month, while Ethereum also rallied strongly in previous cycles. These rallies gave rise to the “Uptober” narrative, which became a reference point for seasonal strength in digital assets.

In 2023, Bitcoin’s rally in October once again surfaced as it surged 28.52%, supported by improved market sentiment and inflows following a mid-year recovery. The following year, Bitcoin posted a more modest gain of 10.76%. Ethereum also delivered an 8.69% increase in 2023, though it slipped 3.4% in October 2024.

How October Compares with Other Months

Data from Coinglass shows that October and November are historically the best months for Bitcoin, often producing double-digit returns. For example, November has delivered an average gain of 46% over the past years, making it the strongest month on record.

In contrast, September has consistently been one of the weakest months, with an average loss of 3%. However, Bitcoin delivered a 6.6% rise in September 2025.

August also tends to lean negative, with a median decline of 7.49%. June and July show mixed results, typically balancing modest gains and losses.

This historical contrast highlights why October stands out. It has traditionally marked the start of a year-end rally, with November often amplifying those gains. Now optimism is high for 2025 to replicate this trend.

However, recent data suggests that the trend may be slowing. Bitcoin’s October gains have narrowed, and Ethereum’s October 2024 decline showed that the pattern is not guaranteed.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Today (October 1)

As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $114,347, with a modest 0.3% rise in the past day. It remains about 7.8% below its recent all-time high of $124,224, reached on August 14.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $4,138, following a 1.3% dip in the past day. The asset remains 16% below its all-time high of $4,948, reached on August 24. Despite subdued October performances in recent years, Ethereum’s market dominance confirms its role as a central player in the digital asset sector.

BTC Targets for October

Notably, analysts present differing views on Bitcoin’s direction in October. SalsaTekila noted that whales sold more than 130,000 BTC in August and September, while institutional buyers slowed their activity. However, he still sees room for a rally toward $180,000 if support near $112,000 holds.

CryptoCapo warned that market fragility remains, and a short-term reset is likely before any move higher. In contrast, CryptosRus pointed to September’s green close as a potential launchpad for renewed strength. Industry leaders like Tom Lee expect Bitcoin to close the year at $200,000 price.