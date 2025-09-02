Upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 01:57
Secretum
SER$0.0001977+1.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017321-7.86%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12409-5.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00171-3.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+0.37%

Slight increase in upward momentum is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance. In the longer run, Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to continue to range-trade; a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely to enough to contain the price movements, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

GBP is likely to continue to range-trade

24-HOUR VIEW: “After our expectation for GBP to test 1.3545 did not materialise, we stated last Friday that ‘the underlying tone still appears firm, and there is a chance for GBP to test 1.3545.’ Our view turned out to be incorrect, as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3447 before staging a sharp and swift rebound to a high of 1.3518. GBP closed marginally lower at 1.3503 (-0.03%). There has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but this is likely to lead to a higher range of 1.3475/1.3535 rather than a sustained advance.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our most recent narrative from last Thursday (28 Aug, spot at 1.3500), we stated that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575.’ GBP is likely to continue to range-trade, but a narrower range of 1.3420/1.3560 is likely enough to contain the price movements for now.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-upward-momentum-is-likely-to-lead-to-a-higher-range-uob-group-202509011034

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$2.7579-1.56%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593+2.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01199-4.84%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the National Business Daily, Animoca Brands Limited has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0745-0.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05999-25.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:56
Share
Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

The cryptocurrency industry may be one growth cycle away from full mainstream adoption. Industry insiders said crypto adoption could surpass 5 billion users in the next decade. A Crypto.com research report estimated 659 million cryptocurrency holders at the end of 2025. The figure shows strong growth from earlier years and highlights the rising role of […] The post Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users appeared first on CoinChapter.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017324-7.73%
MAY
MAY$0.04294-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Anni Group has established a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom to prepare for the launch of Hong Kong dollar stablecoin

Crypto Adoption One Growth Cycle Away From 5 Billion Users

$100 Trillion Crypto Market in Sight? Massive Growth Forecasted

XRP Price Watch: Bears in Control as $2.70 Support Faces Critical Test