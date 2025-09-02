Urgent $104 Million Wiped Out In An Hour

Pi Coin Price Slips as Bears Eye New Lows

Pi Coin (PI) price has slipped back into negative territory after a short-lived rally. At press time, it traded a little above $0.35, down almost 8% in the past 24 hours. The sharp drop has erased most of its recent gains, leaving only 2.3% growth over the last seven days. But even those modest gains could vanish soon, as the token stares at fresh lows. Money Flows Dry Up, Bears Step In The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) measures whether money is entering or leaving an asset. It briefly spiked above zero when Pi Coin rallied from $0.32 to $0.39, showing buyers had stepped in. But now it has dropped to -0.06, close to the August 11 low, signaling that capital inflows have dried up and sellers are taking control again. Pi Coin Inflows Slowing Down: TradingView The Bull Bear Power (BBP) adds to this bearish picture. BBP compares buying pressure to selling pressure. When it turns negative, it shows bears have the upper hand. The last time BBP flipped negative, right after the August 9–11 highs, the Pi Coin price tumbled from $0.46 to $0.32, a fall of over 30%. The same flip has happened again, warning of another potential drop. Pi Coin Bears In Control: TradingView Pi Coin's brief rally has already lost steam. With money outflows rising and bearish pressure dominating, the token looks exposed to further downside. Unless the $0.34 support holds, the Pi Coin price could revisit $0.32 — and perhaps sink even lower. For now, bulls are struggling, and bears appear ready to take full control.