Urgent XRP Ledger Alert for Validators: What’s Causing the Latest Issues?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/11 03:14
  • XRP validators urged to downgrade after critical issues with 2.6.0.
  • Ripple’s CTO highlights latency spike, fueling concerns about network stability.
  • Urgent update: Rippled 2.6.0 causes performance issues for XRP servers.

XRP Ledger validators have been issued an urgent alert regarding potential issues with the recently released rippled version 2.6.0. Alloy Networks, which provides infrastructure on the XRP Ledger, advised validators still operating this version to downgrade to rippled 2.5.1.


Vet, a well-known validator in the decentralized Unique Node List (dUNL) of the XRP Ledger, echoed the warning, pointing to the need to downgrade since multiple severe issues were identified with version 2.6.0.


Key Issues Identified in Rippled 2.6.0 and Why a Downgrade is Necessary

The problems in the rippled version 2.6.0 include increased memory usage and complications arising from an upgrade to the Boost library. These are the problems that have been identified soon after the launch of 2.6.0, and they have made some validators unstable. This has caused the XRPL team to encourage the validators to roll back to version 2.5.1, which resolves serious performance concerns, such as the stalled rounds of consensus. This rollback is relevant to make the XRP Ledger run smoothly.


The recently issued Rippled version 2.5.1 includes significant bug fixes but no significant changes. The most conspicuous amendment in this version is to adjust the detection of consensus to reduce false positives in cases where no disputed transactions occurred.


Although the 2.5.1 update is regarded as a stop-gap solution, the update is necessary to secure the network’s stability even as the XRPL team undertakes to fix problems discovered in version 2.6.0.


Rippled 2.6.0 validators are highly recommended to downgrade or wait until further updates resolve the discovered issues. The XRPL community needs to take urgent action to ensure that their servers will still function and the integrity of the network is not lost.


Latency Spike Raises Network Concerns

Recently, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, highlighted an unusual latency spike detected by his newly established XRPL hub. The network activity monitor, created to guide the validators, logged a 15-minute outage, which resulted in performance problems in a few of the connections.


According to Schwartz, this anomaly was focal. Only 3 out of 343 peer connections were impacted, indicating congestion on the network to be the most probable cause. The available data is small, but upgrading the monitoring systems in the hub is being done with the intention of considering the use of tools such as Alloy and Grafana to enhance performance.


The XRPL team is scheduled to publish a future release containing the remaining changes of version 2.6.0 in the next few weeks and address the current problems. Validators are encouraged to stay informed and make the necessary adjustments to maintain optimal performance and stability on the XRP Ledger.


