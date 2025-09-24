The post US automakers push against emissions rules resulting in increased EV sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automakers across America are asking the Trump administration to roll back tough pollution rules that force them to make more electric cars, saying the targets set by the previous president are impossible to meet. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed papers on Monday telling regulators that emission standards for cars made between 2027 and 2032 “are simply not achievable.” The group speaks for almost every big car company in the country, including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. The automakers say the rules put in place under President Joe Biden were based on wrong guesses about how fast people would start buying electric cars. They point to slow sales, not enough charging stations, and high prices as major problems. “Growth in consumer demand for EVs has stalled, and changes in government policy are expected to further depress EV market potential,” the Alliance said in their filing. The pushback comes as the US Environmental Protection Agency thinks about getting rid of a key legal rule. This rule says that gases from cars and other sources hurt public health. Without this rule, the federal government would lose its main legal reason for making strict pollution limits, including those for cars. President Donald Trump has been cutting support for electric vehicles since taking office. Earlier this year, Trump signed a law that stopped California from making its own rules about car pollution. His big tax and spending bill also ends the $7,500 tax break that people get when they buy new electric cars. That tax credit goes away on Sept. 30. People who want cleaner air have criticized Trump for going after car pollution rules. Cars are one of the biggest sources of gases that warm the planet. The EPA said under Biden that the rules car companies now want… The post US automakers push against emissions rules resulting in increased EV sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automakers across America are asking the Trump administration to roll back tough pollution rules that force them to make more electric cars, saying the targets set by the previous president are impossible to meet. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed papers on Monday telling regulators that emission standards for cars made between 2027 and 2032 “are simply not achievable.” The group speaks for almost every big car company in the country, including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. The automakers say the rules put in place under President Joe Biden were based on wrong guesses about how fast people would start buying electric cars. They point to slow sales, not enough charging stations, and high prices as major problems. “Growth in consumer demand for EVs has stalled, and changes in government policy are expected to further depress EV market potential,” the Alliance said in their filing. The pushback comes as the US Environmental Protection Agency thinks about getting rid of a key legal rule. This rule says that gases from cars and other sources hurt public health. Without this rule, the federal government would lose its main legal reason for making strict pollution limits, including those for cars. President Donald Trump has been cutting support for electric vehicles since taking office. Earlier this year, Trump signed a law that stopped California from making its own rules about car pollution. His big tax and spending bill also ends the $7,500 tax break that people get when they buy new electric cars. That tax credit goes away on Sept. 30. People who want cleaner air have criticized Trump for going after car pollution rules. Cars are one of the biggest sources of gases that warm the planet. The EPA said under Biden that the rules car companies now want…

US automakers push against emissions rules resulting in increased EV sales

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.673-0.24%
GET
GET$0.005794+0.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-0.96%
CAR
CAR$0.007932-3.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015987-6.08%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03038-5.68%

Automakers across America are asking the Trump administration to roll back tough pollution rules that force them to make more electric cars, saying the targets set by the previous president are impossible to meet.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed papers on Monday telling regulators that emission standards for cars made between 2027 and 2032 “are simply not achievable.” The group speaks for almost every big car company in the country, including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

The automakers say the rules put in place under President Joe Biden were based on wrong guesses about how fast people would start buying electric cars. They point to slow sales, not enough charging stations, and high prices as major problems.

“Growth in consumer demand for EVs has stalled, and changes in government policy are expected to further depress EV market potential,” the Alliance said in their filing.

The pushback comes as the US Environmental Protection Agency thinks about getting rid of a key legal rule. This rule says that gases from cars and other sources hurt public health. Without this rule, the federal government would lose its main legal reason for making strict pollution limits, including those for cars.

President Donald Trump has been cutting support for electric vehicles since taking office. Earlier this year, Trump signed a law that stopped California from making its own rules about car pollution. His big tax and spending bill also ends the $7,500 tax break that people get when they buy new electric cars. That tax credit goes away on Sept. 30.

People who want cleaner air have criticized Trump for going after car pollution rules. Cars are one of the biggest sources of gases that warm the planet. The EPA said under Biden that the rules car companies now want to change would cut carbon dioxide by about 7 billion metric tons over the program’s lifetime. That’s more than the whole United States puts out in one year. The rules would also save drivers about $6,000 on average in gas and repair costs.

Automakers face tough decisions

Automakers have dealt with big changes in environmental rules every time a new president comes in. These changes affect billions of dollars in business plans. The Alliance wants the EPA to replace the current rules with standards that automakers can actually meet.

Meanwhile, people are rushing to buy electric vehicles before the federal tax credits disappear next week. The tax breaks – $7,500 for new cars and $4,000 for used ones – started in 2022 under the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act is ending these credits along with other clean energy tax breaks over the next few months.

With one week left before the tax credits end, customers are crowding into car lots to get the deals. Electric vehicle sales hit a record high in August. New electric vehicle sales went up 17.7% compared to the same time last year. Used electric car sales jumped 59% in the same period, according to Cox Automotive.

“As we approach the sunset of the IRA tax credit, we expect September to mirror August’s elevated sales activity, driven by time-sensitive purchase and lease offers,” Cox Automotive said.

Cars Commerce, which owns Cars.com, found similar trends. Their data shows a 33% jump in demand for electric vehicles since last year as shoppers hurry to use the tax credits. The company also found that used electric vehicles stay on dealer lots for 46 days on average, almost 30% less than last year. This shows more people want used electric cars.

Car dealers want to clear out their electric vehicle stock before new models arrive in November. They’re offering their own deals, including monthly lease payments as low as 1% of the car’s full price.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/automakers-push-against-emissions-rules/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Kazakhstan pilots Evo, a tenge-pegged stablecoin on Solana with Mastercard, aiming to modernize finance and boost global interoperability. Kazakhstan has introduced its first stablecoin project, marking a major step in the nation’s financial digitalization. The new token is called Evo (KZTE), and it is pegged one-to-one to the national currency, the tenge. It is jointly […] The post Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01203-0.24%
Boost
BOOST$0.10112+0.89%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01747-9.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 06:00
Share
Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

TLDR Tether is in discussions to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion. The company aims for a valuation of approximately $500 billion. If successful, Tether will rank among the world’s most valuable private firms. Tether intends to offer new equity instead of selling existing stakes. Cantor Fitzgerald is advising on the potential deal with [...] The post Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/24 05:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01552+0.71%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465-0.34%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0141+1.25%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan Pilots Tenge-Pegged Stablecoin with Solana and Mastercard

Tether Seeks $500 Billion Valuation, Aims to Join Top Private Firms

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Automakers tell regulators that Biden-era emission targets for 2027–2032 are impossible to reach

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale