US Bancorp Restarts Support for Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services to Investment Managers

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/05 11:49
Bitcoin
BTC$111,569.93+1.02%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06251-3.99%

The Minneapolis-based bank with over $685 billion in total assets has renewed its Bitcoin custody services for institutions.

Following a 3-year pause, now in a more crypto-appreciative environment, this is possible once more.

Back After a Hiatus

Shared via a press release, U.S. Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, announced yesterday that it will resume the service that was initially launched in 2021, but will limit it to its Global Fund Services clients who have applied to the early access initiative.

As originally intended, it will remain limited to institutional investment managers with their own funds or private entities that require a safe way to store Bitcoin. The sub-custodian of choice will be the same as it was four years ago – NYDIG, a BTC firm that is focused on facilities and monetary services.

The entity’s chair of Wealth, Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking shared a few words on the announcement:

What Caused The Pause?

About a year after the bank initially launched the service, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued its staff accounting bulletin (SAB) 121. It outlined that banks had to treat held crypto assets as on‑balance‑sheet liabilities, raising capital requirements and making custody operations impractical.

The document also cites technical, legal, and regulatory risks associated with cryptocurrencies, as watchdogs were stricter in the Biden era during 2022. Specifically, this involved determining how the asset class would be stored, the procedures for court proceedings related to crypto, and whether these assets would be compliant at the time.

There have been numerous changes since then, including laws, regulations, and personnel changes, notably the appointment of crypto-friendly President Donald Trump, which have all played a part in easing the hurdles that Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto world had to go through before becoming more widely accepted.

In the wake of all of the reforms, the SAB 121 was rescinded, allowing institutions to hold crypto on their balance sheets and be less fearful of regulator scrutiny. However, they would still have to advise of any risks associated with holding cryptocurrencies as per the new SAB 122 policy.

The post US Bancorp Restarts Support for Bitcoin (BTC) Custody Services to Investment Managers appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002055+1.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
Union
U$0.01114+10.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014207+4.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1047-30.47%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Share
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021147-3.26%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1819-0.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09787-2.61%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers