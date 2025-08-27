US CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson announced her upcoming departure, leaving the CFTC with only one commissioner

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Kristin Johnson will officially resign next week, leaving the commission with only one leader. Johnson, who set September 3rd as her final day of office, had previously expressed her intention to leave, marking the latest in a wave of high-profile departures from the derivatives regulator. Johnson is one of four commissioners who have announced their intention to resign or have already departed since the beginning of the year. Since taking office, President Trump has worked to bring pro-cryptocurrency Republican leaders into his administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.