US Chief Justice asks Fed Governor Cook to respond to Trump

PANews reported on September 19th that Chief Justice John Roberts has given Federal Reserve Governor Tim Cook until September 25th to respond to President Trump's request for his immediate removal, but has not yet taken action on Trump's request. Cook has been performing his duties as a Federal Reserve Governor normally since late August, when Trump announced he would fire him for alleged mortgage fraud (an allegation Cook has denied). The Supreme Court is currently considering a request from the Trump administration to vacate a previous court ruling that found Trump's dismissal of Cook illegal and prohibited the Federal Reserve from carrying out the decision.