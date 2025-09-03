US Congressman French Hill says crypto market structure bill has overwhelming bipartisan support

By: PANews
2025/09/03 22:38
PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Bitcoin Magazine , U.S. Congressman French Hill said that the cryptocurrency market structure bill " CLARITY Act " has received strong support from both Democrats and Republicans.

