US court grants short-term stay in Coinbase lawsuit over biometric data

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Cointelegraph b, U.S. Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman filed a document in the Illinois District Court, approving a motion filed by Coinbase to suspend a lawsuit involving alleged violations of the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The motion awaits a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, which is hearing a case involving Nuance Communications’ provision of speech recognition technology to Charles Schwab and could impact Coinbase’s lawsuit.

“The Court finds that a stay of the proceedings will streamline the issues, simplify the trial process, reduce the litigation burden on the Court and the parties, and will not unduly prejudice or strategically disadvantage Plaintiffs,” the document granting Coinbase’s motion said.