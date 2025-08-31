US cryptocurrency robbery ringleader gets 6 extra years for assaulting witness

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Decrypt, the US Department of Justice said that a Florida man was sentenced to 47 years in prison last September for planning a series of violent home invasions targeting cryptocurrency holders, but was sentenced to an additional 6 years in prison last week for assaulting witnesses.

