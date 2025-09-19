US Department of Justice arrests 19-year-old member of Scattered Spider extortion ring

PANews reported on September 19th that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer 23pds posted on the X platform that the US Department of Justice arrested a 19-year-old member of the Scattered Spider ransomware gang. Court documents claimed that Jubair (also known as Earth2Star) obtained a ransom of approximately 920.16 BTC through ransomware attacks.
23pds said the Scattered Spider ransomware network doesn't exploit zero-day vulnerabilities, doesn't use new malware, and doesn't look for vulnerable external machines. It conducts basic reconnaissance from social media (LinkedIn), investor websites, and any information it can about the company, then calls the help desk to gain trust.