US Dollar Index (DXY) recovery loses steam at 97.80

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.76+2.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199472+1.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0965+1.52%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.219+2.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
  • The US Dollar Index loses steam at 97.80 and keeps the broader bearish trend intact.
  • Weak US employment and moderate inflation figures pave the path for Fed cuts.
  • The DXY is approaching a key support area above 97.00.

The US Dollar bounced up from lows earlier on Friday, but upside attempts remain limited below the 98.00 level so far, which keeps price action trapped within the previous day’s range, and maintains the broader bearish trend intact. 

Data released on Thursday showed a moderate acceleration in consumer inflation, but the sharp increase in the weekly jobless claims gathered more interest. The largest increase in claims in the last four years confirms the weak momentum of the US labour market and paves the path to a Fed rate cut next week, and at least another one before the year-end.

Technical Analysis: The 97.10-97.25 is a key support area

The technical picture remains bearish. The Daily and the 4-hour Relative Strength Index remain below the 50 levels, suggesting that rallies are likely to find buyers. Recent price action shows a descending channel from the August 5 high, underpinning the bearish view.

The recent US Dollar’s recovery has found resistance at the 97.80 level,  below Thursday’s high, at 98.15. This level and the channel top, now at the 98.50 area, need to be broken to confirm a trend shift.

To the downside, immediate support is at the intraday low of 97.50, with key support area at the 9710-9725 area, which encloses the lows of July 24 and August 8, and the bottom of the descending channel. Further down, the July 4 and 7 lows, near 96.90, will come into focus.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.15%-0.35%-0.28%0.06%-1.44%-1.02%-0.21%
EUR0.15%-0.21%-0.05%0.19%-1.29%-0.83%-0.06%
GBP0.35%0.21%0.08%0.41%-1.08%-0.59%0.16%
JPY0.28%0.05%-0.08%0.27%-1.18%-0.89%0.10%
CAD-0.06%-0.19%-0.41%-0.27%-1.40%-1.03%-0.26%
AUD1.44%1.29%1.08%1.18%1.40%0.46%1.24%
NZD1.02%0.83%0.59%0.89%1.03%-0.46%0.78%
CHF0.21%0.06%-0.16%-0.10%0.26%-1.24%-0.78%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-dollar-index-dxy-recovery-loses-steam-at-9780-202509121043

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000221+8.33%
Particl
PART$0.2058+1.22%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.36472+10.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10741+20.84%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2105+2.33%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.02+2.92%
MAY
MAY$0.04454+3.00%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa