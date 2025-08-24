US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:23
U
U$0.01472-9.02%
GET
GET$0.01-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020409-4.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.012686-0.47%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1518-3.98%
  • US takes stake in Intel 
  • “An unsustainable bubble” 

Early Bitcoin investor Tuur Demeester has suggested that the U.S. government could potentially take a stake in Bitcoin companies just like it did with chip giant Intel. 

A recent report by Adamant Research has addressed this issue, claiming that the “historic risk” to custodied Bitcoin remains in place despite recent adoption milestones and the regulatory thaw in the U.S. 

“History shows that measures once thought extreme can quickly become popular under the right pressures,” the report said.  

Large stashes of Bitcoin held in highly regulated onshore entities could be most vulnerable to confiscation or rehypothecation. 

US takes stake in Intel 

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the U.S. government would take a 10% stake in chip giant Intel for nearly $9 billion. The controversial deal will make it possible for the tech giant to keep expanding factories in the US. 

“An unsustainable bubble” 

The cryptocurrency treasury race will eventually result in an unsustainable bubble. Hence, it advises “caution” and “awareness” when it comes to dealing with these types of companies since investors get exposed to additional layers of risk. 

You Might Also Like

The report recommends exercising “thorough due diligence” when investing in Bitcoin companies while focusing on “integrity” and “perseverance” instead of just first-mover advantage. 

“We’ve seen strategic advantages evaporate very quickly in this space,” it said. 

Investors are also advised to focus on companies that have operations in multiple countries. 

That said, the report has stressed that investors should prioritize getting exposure to the actual asset instead of just companies holding it. 

Source: https://u.today/us-government-owns-10-of-intel-could-bitcoin-firms-be-next

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
Share
PANews2025/08/24 16:48
Share
Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Threshold
T$0.01645-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020409-4.99%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001401-0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:19
Share
Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether hits a record high, with crypto capitalization nearing $4 trillion. Trump's advisor signals the end of BTC bear markets for several years. Continue Reading:Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge The post Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.606-3.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,810.65-0.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Big Money Leaves Ethereum — Here’s Why It Might Not Be Bad for Investors

This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch