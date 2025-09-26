The post US government shutdown fears grow as markets face data blackout and Fed uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. is staring down another government shutdown, and this one could hit like a freight train. With less than a week left, Congress still hasn’t figured out how to fund federal operations. Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked. Again. And this fight chokes off more than just government paychecks; it jams up the entire market! According to reporting from Reuters, a shutdown would stall key economic data like inflation and jobs reports. That data is how investors and the Federal Reserve figure out what the hell is happening with the economy. “The Fed could be flying blind,” said economists at Nomura in a note this week. They warned that without these updates, Fed officials might stick to their current forecast: two more 25-basis-point cuts before 2025 is over. Federal agencies get gutted as shutdown seems imminent This week, Donald Trump’s White House told agencies to prep for mass firings, not just temporary furloughs. It’s a big shift from past shutdowns, and not everyone knows what the move means. Some say it’s a way to pressure Democrats into accepting Republicans’ budget bill. Others think it lines up with Trump’s push to slash the size of the federal workforce. The banking regulators and consumer watchdog, which are not funded by congressional appropriations, will remain functional. Whatever the reason, regulators are on the chopping block. The SEC’s shutdown plan from October last year says most of its staff would be sent home, and only a skeleton crew would stay, which means no one to check filings or keep the stock market in line. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s 2024 contingency plan says almost all of its workers would be furloughed. That means no regular updates on futures and options positions, reports that traders use to track how the market is leaning. Banking regulators… The post US government shutdown fears grow as markets face data blackout and Fed uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. is staring down another government shutdown, and this one could hit like a freight train. With less than a week left, Congress still hasn’t figured out how to fund federal operations. Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked. Again. And this fight chokes off more than just government paychecks; it jams up the entire market! According to reporting from Reuters, a shutdown would stall key economic data like inflation and jobs reports. That data is how investors and the Federal Reserve figure out what the hell is happening with the economy. “The Fed could be flying blind,” said economists at Nomura in a note this week. They warned that without these updates, Fed officials might stick to their current forecast: two more 25-basis-point cuts before 2025 is over. Federal agencies get gutted as shutdown seems imminent This week, Donald Trump’s White House told agencies to prep for mass firings, not just temporary furloughs. It’s a big shift from past shutdowns, and not everyone knows what the move means. Some say it’s a way to pressure Democrats into accepting Republicans’ budget bill. Others think it lines up with Trump’s push to slash the size of the federal workforce. The banking regulators and consumer watchdog, which are not funded by congressional appropriations, will remain functional. Whatever the reason, regulators are on the chopping block. The SEC’s shutdown plan from October last year says most of its staff would be sent home, and only a skeleton crew would stay, which means no one to check filings or keep the stock market in line. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s 2024 contingency plan says almost all of its workers would be furloughed. That means no regular updates on futures and options positions, reports that traders use to track how the market is leaning. Banking regulators…

US government shutdown fears grow as markets face data blackout and Fed uncertainty

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:42
Triathon
GROW$0,0262-%11,18
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01645-%3,62
Union
U$0,011046+%11,65
Wink
LIKE$0,00774-%3,18
Threshold
T$0,01528-%2,17

The U.S. is staring down another government shutdown, and this one could hit like a freight train. With less than a week left, Congress still hasn’t figured out how to fund federal operations.

Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked. Again. And this fight chokes off more than just government paychecks; it jams up the entire market!

According to reporting from Reuters, a shutdown would stall key economic data like inflation and jobs reports. That data is how investors and the Federal Reserve figure out what the hell is happening with the economy.

“The Fed could be flying blind,” said economists at Nomura in a note this week. They warned that without these updates, Fed officials might stick to their current forecast: two more 25-basis-point cuts before 2025 is over.

Federal agencies get gutted as shutdown seems imminent

This week, Donald Trump’s White House told agencies to prep for mass firings, not just temporary furloughs. It’s a big shift from past shutdowns, and not everyone knows what the move means. Some say it’s a way to pressure Democrats into accepting Republicans’ budget bill. Others think it lines up with Trump’s push to slash the size of the federal workforce.

The banking regulators and consumer watchdog, which are not funded by congressional appropriations, will remain functional.

Whatever the reason, regulators are on the chopping block. The SEC’s shutdown plan from October last year says most of its staff would be sent home, and only a skeleton crew would stay, which means no one to check filings or keep the stock market in line.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s 2024 contingency plan says almost all of its workers would be furloughed. That means no regular updates on futures and options positions, reports that traders use to track how the market is leaning.

Banking regulators and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau won’t be affected since they’re funded outside Congress. But even in 2019, a long shutdown jammed up Trump’s deregulatory plans because the Office of the Federal Register couldn’t publish new rules. Same risk now. If the shutdown drags on, federal rule-making could slow to a crawl.

A shutdown freezes the whole financial system. Without data, the Fed stalls. Without regulators, the market gets messy. Without the SEC, IPOs dry up. The longer it lasts, the worse it gets. And unless Congress pulls off a last-minute miracle, the countdown is almost over.

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-government-shutdown-fears-grow-in-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,0000116-%5,53
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000045-%22,14
Solayer
LAYER$0,4076-%9,78
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0,7616-%7,55
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Share
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002163-%9,72
MOG Coin
MOG$0,0000006168-%12,63
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin