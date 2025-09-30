ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global markets moved cautiously on Tuesday as fears of a United States government shutdown placed traders on edge at the close of September. Investors tried to build on Monday’s gains but found little room to push further. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%. Stocks across the board had finished Monday stronger, driven by a rebound in names linked to the artificial intelligence trade. Last week these shares lost ground over fears about the circular nature of AI deals and problems like rising debt and energy supply limits. Investors remain split. Some say they expect strong earnings from the so‑called “Magnificent Seven” and other chipmakers to keep the market climbing. Others point to how fast sentiment can change if government spending halts. US Treasury yields surge as Europe dips The 10‑year Treasury yield dropped one basis point to 4.13%, while the 2‑year yield fell more than 2 basis points to 3.61%. The 30‑year yield stayed almost unchanged at 4.71%. One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices. European equities opened lower. The Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% down shortly after the bell with most sectors and main bourses in red. In China, the CSI 300 index added 0.45% to close at 4,640.69 as local traders reacted to mixed global signals. In Australia, the central bank left its benchmark policy rate at 3.6% on Tuesday, meeting expectations as inflation stays at its highest level in more than a year. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.16% to 8,848.8. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.25% to 44,932.63, while the Topix gained 0.19% to 3,137.6. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.19% to 3,424.60 and the Kosdaq slipped 0.56% to 841.99. In Hong Kong,… The post US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global markets moved cautiously on Tuesday as fears of a United States government shutdown placed traders on edge at the close of September. Investors tried to build on Monday’s gains but found little room to push further. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%. Stocks across the board had finished Monday stronger, driven by a rebound in names linked to the artificial intelligence trade. Last week these shares lost ground over fears about the circular nature of AI deals and problems like rising debt and energy supply limits. Investors remain split. Some say they expect strong earnings from the so‑called “Magnificent Seven” and other chipmakers to keep the market climbing. Others point to how fast sentiment can change if government spending halts. US Treasury yields surge as Europe dips The 10‑year Treasury yield dropped one basis point to 4.13%, while the 2‑year yield fell more than 2 basis points to 3.61%. The 30‑year yield stayed almost unchanged at 4.71%. One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices. European equities opened lower. The Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% down shortly after the bell with most sectors and main bourses in red. In China, the CSI 300 index added 0.45% to close at 4,640.69 as local traders reacted to mixed global signals. In Australia, the central bank left its benchmark policy rate at 3.6% on Tuesday, meeting expectations as inflation stays at its highest level in more than a year. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.16% to 8,848.8. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.25% to 44,932.63, while the Topix gained 0.19% to 3,137.6. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.19% to 3,424.60 and the Kosdaq slipped 0.56% to 841.99. In Hong Kong,…

US government shutdown fears put global markets in holding pattern

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 18:06
COM
COM$0.004263-11.09%
Edge
EDGE$0.24623+2.58%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01565-0.06%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01629-18.71%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05098-1.00%

Global markets moved cautiously on Tuesday as fears of a United States government shutdown placed traders on edge at the close of September.

Investors tried to build on Monday’s gains but found little room to push further. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%.

Stocks across the board had finished Monday stronger, driven by a rebound in names linked to the artificial intelligence trade. Last week these shares lost ground over fears about the circular nature of AI deals and problems like rising debt and energy supply limits.

Investors remain split. Some say they expect strong earnings from the so‑called “Magnificent Seven” and other chipmakers to keep the market climbing. Others point to how fast sentiment can change if government spending halts.

US Treasury yields surge as Europe dips

The 10‑year Treasury yield dropped one basis point to 4.13%, while the 2‑year yield fell more than 2 basis points to 3.61%. The 30‑year yield stayed almost unchanged at 4.71%. One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices.

European equities opened lower. The Stoxx 600 index was 0.2% down shortly after the bell with most sectors and main bourses in red. In China, the CSI 300 index added 0.45% to close at 4,640.69 as local traders reacted to mixed global signals.

In Australia, the central bank left its benchmark policy rate at 3.6% on Tuesday, meeting expectations as inflation stays at its highest level in more than a year. The S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.16% to 8,848.8.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.25% to 44,932.63, while the Topix gained 0.19% to 3,137.6. In South Korea, the Kospi dropped 0.19% to 3,424.60 and the Kosdaq slipped 0.56% to 841.99.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.95%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.38%. Shares of China’s Zijin Gold surged over 60% on their debut in Hong Kong, drawing attention from global traders watching precious metal flows.

Oil and gold prices fall as currencies slides

Oil prices weakened further on Tuesday as traders braced for another expected production increase by OPEC+ and tracked the restart of Iraq’s Kurdistan oil exports via Turkey, which supported market views of a supply surplus.

Brent crude futures for November delivery, which expire Tuesday, fell 84 cents or 1.2% to $67.13 a barrel by 0809 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude traded at $62.68 a barrel, down 77 cents or 1.2%.

These moves extended Monday’s losses, when both Brent and WTI dropped more than 3% in their sharpest daily fall since August 1.

Gold’s record run paused. The metal eased 0.6% after touching record highs earlier in the session. European stocks softened alongside U.S. futures.

The dollar fell, erasing September’s gains, while U.S. Treasuries extended their advance. Gold’s rally has seen a 45% rise this year as Federal Reserve rate cuts and trade tensions increased its appeal.

Meanwhile, strategists are now watching the yen as a possible winner if the U.S. government shutdown goes through. Even though the dollar-yen pair has climbed 0.7% this month, it’s still down almost 6% for the year.

That’s because traders think Japanese interest rates will rise slowly, while the Federal Reserve is likely to cut.

The Swiss franc also gained ground, with the dollar falling 0.2% to 0.796 against it. It stayed flat against the euro at 0.9347 and was also unchanged against the British pound. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar pushed higher, rising 0.4% to $0.6604.

Back in Europe, the British pound didn’t flinch after data showed the UK economy grew 0.3% between April and June. Despite the gap though, sterling was last seen up 0.1% at $1.3448, but slightly weaker against the euro, which edged higher to 87.34 pence. Against the dollar, the euro also nudged up to $1.1742.

Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community – limited to 1,000 members.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-government-shutdown-fears-global-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.261+0.13%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01088+8.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008026-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07377-22.15%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0.000969+43.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,709.41
$102,709.41$102,709.41

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,353.86
$3,353.86$3,353.86

-1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2602
$2.2602$2.2602

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.48
$158.48$158.48

-1.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0495
$1.0495$1.0495

-3.28%