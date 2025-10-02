ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
TLDR US lawmakers debated crypto tax policies during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing. Lawrence Zlatkin of Coinbase proposed a de minimis tax exemption for crypto transactions under $300. Lawmakers discussed the potential classification of staking income as taxable earned income. Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns over crypto tax exemptions, citing potential revenue loss. The [...] The post US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR US lawmakers debated crypto tax policies during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing. Lawrence Zlatkin of Coinbase proposed a de minimis tax exemption for crypto transactions under $300. Lawmakers discussed the potential classification of staking income as taxable earned income. Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns over crypto tax exemptions, citing potential revenue loss. The [...] The post US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.

US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown

By: Coincentral
2025/10/02 20:35
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004464+1.31%

TLDR

  • US lawmakers debated crypto tax policies during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing.
  • Lawrence Zlatkin of Coinbase proposed a de minimis tax exemption for crypto transactions under $300.
  • Lawmakers discussed the potential classification of staking income as taxable earned income.
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns over crypto tax exemptions, citing potential revenue loss.
  • The committee discussed the need to address a $700 billion tax gap through tighter crypto tax enforcement.

On Wednesday, US lawmakers discussed crypto tax policy during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing. They focused on potential tax exemptions for crypto transactions under a certain threshold and how staking income should be taxed. With the looming threat of a government shutdown, tax policy became a central issue for the committee.

Zlatkin Urges $300 Crypto Tax Exemption Proposal

Lawrence Zlatkin, Vice President of Tax at Coinbase, proposed a de minimis exemption for crypto transactions under $300. He argued that such an exemption would encourage the commercial use of cryptocurrency and stimulate innovation in the US. Zlatkin emphasized that the same tax rules should apply to cryptocurrency transactions as they do to traditional financial transactions, including stocks and commodities.

Zlatkin pointed out that the lack of clear tax rules for cryptocurrency creates real consequences for businesses. “The guiding principle is simple parity with traditional finance,” Zlatkin said. He urged lawmakers to consider this exemption to help crypto transactions thrive.

Staking Income Classification and Tax Enforcement

Lawmakers also debated how to classify income from cryptocurrency staking services. Some suggested that staking rewards should be treated as earned income subject to taxation under the tiered tax system. The committee discussed whether this approach could help close the $700 billion annual tax gap.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren raised concerns over crypto tax exemptions. She argued that providing special exemptions for crypto could lead to lost tax revenue and unfair advantages for crypto investors.

Warren also warned that crypto tax exemptions could facilitate money laundering and undermine US sanctions. She emphasized that all crypto-related income should be taxed under the existing securities and commodities framework.

The post US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,802.23
$102,802.23$102,802.23

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,356.04
$3,356.04$3,356.04

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2820
$2.2820$2.2820

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.74
$158.74$158.74

-1.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0354
$1.0354$1.0354

-4.58%