US media: Zuckerberg plans to restructure Meta's artificial intelligence business again

By: PANews
2025/08/20 08:08
Metarace
META$0.000858-8.03%

PANews reported on August 20 that according to the New York Times, Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms (META.O), has been restructuring the company's artificial intelligence business over the past few months. Now he plans to take further action, which may exacerbate the internal turmoil in the technology business. According to two people familiar with the matter, on Tuesday, Meta is expected to announce that its artificial intelligence department - Meta Super Intelligence Lab - will be divided into four groups. One will focus on artificial intelligence research; one will focus on a potentially powerful artificial intelligence called "super intelligence"; another will be responsible for products; and another will be responsible for infrastructure such as data centers and other artificial intelligence hardware. People familiar with the matter said that these moves are aimed at better organizing Meta so that it can develop artificial intelligence products more quickly to compete with other companies. People familiar with the matter also said that some artificial intelligence executives are expected to leave. Meta is also considering an overall reduction in the size of the artificial intelligence department, which may include layoffs or transferring employees to other parts of the company, as the department has grown to thousands of people in recent years. However, discussions are still ongoing and no final decision has been made.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities. This move marks a
U
U$0.02085+4.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1264-4.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:26
Share
US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by CCTV quoted by Jinshi, US Secretary of State Rubio called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran
READY
READY$0.003234--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.119+16.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:14
Share
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
U
U$0.02085+4.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.665-4.31%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08348-1.96%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US Secretary of State: The United States is ready to talk with Iran on the 23rd

Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity