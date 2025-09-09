US Money Market Funds Hit $7.26 Trillion, Scope for Crypto

Key Points: Record $7.26 trillion in US money market funds.

As of September 3, 2025, US money market fund assets reached $7.26 trillion, with analysts suggesting possible reallocations toward stocks and cryptocurrencies if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

This potential shift, driven by a decreased yield forecast, could impact asset distribution, although official reports lack specific forecasts for cryptocurrency investments in the immediate term.

$7.26 Trillion in Funds and Crypto Implications

The total US money market fund assets stand at $7.26 trillion, with investment implications likely hinging on Federal Reserve decisions, as shown in the Federal Reserve Series on Money Market Funds. Possible rate cuts could motivate a shift of funds into riskier assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Should interest rates decrease, funds may move into equities and crypto, speculation that has spurred notable attention. Coinbase’s David Duong and Cresset’s Jack Ablin suggest these flows depend on economic factors and rate cuts’ magnitude.

Bitcoin Price Movement and Expert Projections

Did you know? In past economic cycles, reductions in US interest rates often shifted investments from cash reserves to riskier assets, providing heightened market engagement opportunities, including into major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin currently trades at $112,830.85 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, capturing 57.55% of the market, as per CoinMarketCap. Over 90 days, its value rose by 3.08%, though recent 60-day data shows a 4.40% decline.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:39 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research team project that signs of macroeconomic shifts or regulatory changes might pave the way for nimble asset reallocations, while technological advancements continue to evolve cryptocurrency market dynamics.