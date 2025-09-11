US Payroll Revision Wipes Out $60B in Crypto Market Value

The cryptocurrency market experienced a $60 billion decline in market capitalization following the revelation of weak US employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics announcement, the total nonfarm employment was overstated by at least 911,000 jobs, a 0.6% downward adjustment from March 2024 to March 2025.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Led the Drain

The US payroll revision news led to a significant drop in the value of many leading cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the drain. The Bitcoin price had just experienced a surge to above $113,000, and immediately reacted with a correction to $111,000 during Tuesday’s trading.

The king of altcoins, Ethereum, lost 1.6% of its value to trade at $4,777.17 from a high of $4,346.56. However, the other leading altcoins bled further and deeper, with Dogecoin losing 4.1% to trade at $0.2367 from $0.2469.

Solana, on the other hand, dropped 3% to trade at $211.69 from a high of $218.04 during the same period. Other notable casualties of the weak US employment data revelation were Cardano losing 3.5% from $0.8839 to $0.8525, XRP’s 2.5% drop to sell at $2.93 from $3.01, and BNB’s 1% decrease from $879.89 to $871.38. While there may have been some partial recoveries, the US payroll revision report hit all the significant assets the hard way.

NFP Reveals Weak US Employment Data

Commenting on the weak US employment data statistics, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US payroll revision, combined with the previous one, brought the total job overestimation to 1.5 million, which would suggest the economy was weaker than earlier reported. The preliminary US payroll revision report shows the labor market created fewer jobs for the year ended March 2025.

At 911,000 jobs created, the annual revisions to Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) revealed weak US employment data for the period, with a decrease in jobs. The previously reported reading was 598,000, with overall expectations standing at a 700,000 decrease. According to CNBC, the weak US employment data marked the most significant revision ever recorded, dating back to 2002, and was also 50% higher than the previous year’s adjustment.

Pressure to Reduce FED Rates

The weak US employment data report comes hot on the heels of pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration on the Federal Reserve (FED) to reduce interest rates. Since the US payroll revision is adjusted using a quarterly consensus, the report may signal the fact that the country was grappling with a seriously weak job market even before Trump ascended to power in January.

Conclusion

The weak US employment data report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics portrays a lean job market in the United States. In other words, the US seems unable to meet the required break-even level for a steady unemployment rate. For risk assets like cryptocurrencies, the weak US employment data strengthens the case for FED rate cuts, underscores cooling inflationary pressures, and increases the likelihood of liquidity injections. Lower rates and dollar weakness typically act as a tailwind for crypto markets.

Glossary of key terms

US employment data: The monthly employment situation report, including the household survey and the establishment survey.

Crypto market capitalization: Crypto market capitalization (market cap) represents the total market value of a cryptocurrency.

FED rate cuts: When the Fed cuts interest rates, it lowers the fed funds target rate. This is the rate banks charge each other when lending money overnight to meet the Federal Reserve requirement.

Nonfarm payrolls: Nonfarm payrolls (NFPs) are one of the most critical macroeconomic reports from the world’s largest economy, the US.

Frequently Asked Questions for the crypto market and US politics

What is the relationship between interest rates and cryptocurrency?

High interest rates scare investors away from riskier investments, such as crypto, and the lowering of rates will be seen as a positive by the crypto investor community.

Will crypto go up if interest rates drop?

If the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it could be a positive catalyst for Bitcoin. Lower rates increase investor appetite for speculation, which can boost cryptocurrencies.

What is the relationship between inflation and crypto?

A high inflation rate for fiat currencies might lead individuals to invest more in digital money because the dollars or Euros they place in a savings account are actually losing value over time.

Is Bitcoin correlated to the US dollar?

Bitcoin and the US Dollar Index (DXY) often move in opposite directions. When the dollar strengthens, Bitcoin tends to weaken, and vice versa.

