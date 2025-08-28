US sanctions Russian national, Chinese firm aiding North Korea’s crypto schemes

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 16:37
U
U$0.0097-13.39%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%

US sanctions have been imposed by the United States Treasury Department on two individuals and two companies for their role in stealing cryptocurrency from American businesses to fund North Korea’s weapons programme.

Summary
  • U.S. Treasury has sanctioned three individuals and two companies for helping North Korean IT workers steal crypto.
  • The action expands prior sanctions on Chinyong, a North Korean IT firm that was blacklisted in May 2023.

The sanctioned individuals and entities were part of a scam network that targeted  “American businesses through fraud schemes involving its overseas IT workers,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said in an Aug. 27 press release.

Among those named by the agency are Russian national Vitaliy Sergeyevich Andreyev, Kim Ung Sun, a North Korean government official stationed in Russia, and two companies, Shenyang Geumpungri Network Technology Co., Ltd, and Korea Sinjin Trading Corporation.

How US sanctions target entities aiding North Korean IT workers

Andreyev, according to the Treasury, served as a money launderer for North Korean operatives and has helped launder roughly $600,000 worth of stolen cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars since December last year.

The funds were then routed towards Chinyong Information Technology Cooperation Company, a North Korean entity that is already under sanctions for its alleged ties to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Officials said Andreyev was instrumental in helping North Korea bypass existing sanctions. 

Meanwhile, Kim Ung Sun, who officials say has worked with Andreyev to launder the stolen funds, acted as a diplomatic facilitator while stationed as a trade official in Russia.

The Chinese firm, Shenyang Geumpungri Network Technology Co., was established as a cover for a team of North Korean IT workers operating under Chinyong’s direction and has allegedly managed to generate over $1 million in profit for the regime.

It also played a leading role in embedding North Korean operatives into crypto and tech firms using fake documents and forged credentials, officials say.

Lastly, Korea Sinjin Trading Corporation was found to have direct ties with the North Korean Ministry of People’s Armed Forces General Political Bureau. Sinjin helped coordinate the scam network as a conduit between operatives and military authorities in Pyongyang, and was one of the financial beneficiaries of their earnings.

Chinyong is at the centre of the scam ring

The August 27 designations build on earlier actions targeting Chinyong, which has previously appeared in Treasury investigations for its central role in managing overseas crypto fraud campaigns. 

Ties between Chinyong and the North Korean military are well documented, and officials believe it operates as a shadow employer for North Korean IT workers. OFAC first blacklisted Chinyong in May 2023, marking the company as part of North Korea’s expanding web of overseas IT operations.

North Korea has long been known to fund what Treasury officials call “illicit weapons of mass destruction” via coordinated cyberattacks and multinational scams that often employ complex social engineering tactics.  

A United Nations Security Council report released last year concluded that groups tied to Pyongyang drained more than $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency between 2017 and 2024 — a figure that investigators say has only climbed since.

Over the years, authorities have gone after both the operatives and the networks behind them, using sanctions, prosecutions, and seizures to chip away at North Korea’s cyber machinery.

Just last month, the Treasury Department sanctioned Song Kum Hyok, a North Korean national tied to the country’s Reconnaissance General Bureau and its hacking unit Andariel, for helping foreign-based operatives use stolen U.S. identities to apply for remote jobs. 

Yet bad actors have shown no signs of stopping. Estimates from independent blockchain investigator ZachXBT suggest hundreds of North Korean IT operatives have quietly infiltrated the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
XRP
XRP$2.9973-0.38%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02739-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:44
Share
Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
Edge
EDGE$0.447-1.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1967+1.33%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000737-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 16:42
Share
Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
Okratech Token
ORT$0.004564+3.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167+0.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-0.52%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem

Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

Best Presale Happening Currenty, Priced Less than $0.1; Can Flip Your $2000 to $40,000 And Above