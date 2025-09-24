US SEC approves Grayscale Ethereum ETF to be included in the Common Listing Framework

PANews reported on September 24th that Crypto Briefing has approved the listing of Grayscale 's Ethereum Trust and Mini Trust under NYSE Arca's new general Rule 8.201-E . This change allows related ETFs to be listed and traded without separate SEC approval, aiming to streamline the process and enhance market competitiveness. Grayscale may accelerate the ETFization of other funds. Other issuers are also expected to use this framework to list ETFs such as XRP and Solana . PANews reported on September 24th that Crypto Briefing has approved the listing of Grayscale 's Ethereum Trust and Mini Trust under NYSE Arca's new general Rule 8.201-E . This change allows related ETFs to be listed and traded without separate SEC approval, aiming to streamline the process and enhance market competitiveness. Grayscale may accelerate the ETFization of other funds. Other issuers are also expected to use this framework to list ETFs such as XRP and Solana .