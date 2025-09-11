US SEC extends review of Nasdaq Ethereum Trust pledge proposal to end of October

PANews reported on September 11th that U.S. SEC documents indicate that Nasdaq has submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to amend the rules governing the iShares Ethereum Trust to allow for the staking of Ethereum held by the trust. The SEC has decided to extend its review period, with a decision to approve, reject, or initiate further review of the proposal by October 30th at the latest.

