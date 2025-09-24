US SEC eyes ‘innovation exemption’ to fast-track digital asset products: Atkins

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said he will push an “innovation exemption” by year’s end to let crypto companies roll out products without outdated regulatory hurdles.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is working to create an “innovation exemption” that would ease approval of digital-asset products by the end of the year, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said on Tuesday.

During an interview on Fox Business, Atkins told anchor Maria Bartiromo that the SEC is working on “rulemaking in the coming months.”

An “innovation exemption” would function as a regulatory carve-out, giving crypto companies temporary relief from older securities rules to roll out new products under lighter oversight while the SEC develops tailored regulations.

Read more