US SEC meets with Robinhood to discuss crypto asset regulation

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Cryptocurrency Working Group met with Robinhood on September 2nd to discuss the regulation of crypto assets. The discussion included trading tokenized securities and non-security crypto assets, as well as considerations for tokenizing traditional securities under various regulatory provisions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.