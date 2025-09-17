US Senator Questions Whether Crypto Czar David Sacks Overstayed His Term

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to Decrypt, US Senator Elizabeth Warren and several other lawmakers sent a letter to David Sacks, the Trump administration's AI and cryptocurrency chief, demanding an accounting of his workdays and locations since taking office in January of this year, questioning whether he exceeded the 130-day annual work limit for temporary employees. The letter noted that Sacks continued to manage his Silicon Valley venture capital firm, which invests in AI and cryptocurrency, while serving in the White House. The inquiry stems from a New York Times investigation into a deal between the Trump family's crypto platform and an AI chip company in the United Arab Emirates, in which Sacks was accused of playing a key role.

