US Senator Wyden implicates Microsoft as national security threat

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 08:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.743+1.97%
Union
U$0.00944--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017336+8.34%
Chainlink
LINK$23.79+1.84%
MAY
MAY$0.0419-1.50%

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden recently addressed a letter to the FTC chairman, where he tagged Microsoft a national security threat due to what he describes as “gross cybersecurity negligence.” 

In the letter, Wyden called for an investigation into Microsoft’s role in multiple high-profile cybersecurity incidents, asserting that the company’s practices have endangered critical infrastructure and U.S. national security.

Wyden accuses Microsoft

In the September 10 letter to FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Wyden alleged that the tech giant’s “gross cybersecurity negligence” has led to ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, including U.S. health care organizations, at least partially due to default configurations in the Windows operating system.

Wyden likened Microsoft to an “arsonist selling firefighting services to their victims,” and according to him, government agencies and other companies have “no choice” but to use the company’s products because it has “near-monopoly over enterprise IT.”

Wyden cited the May 2024 ransomware attack on hospital operator Ascension as a prime example.

That case, according to the company, exposed private medical and insurance data of nearly 5.6 million people. He wrote that the hospital operator had informed his staff that a contractor on an Ascension laptop had clicked on a malicious link provided by Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Wyden claims Microsoft’s support for outdated encryption technology and default configuration settings led to the Ascension exploit. He also said the firm has yet to properly educate companies about how to mitigate the threat.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that RC4, the encryption standard referenced by Wyden, is indeed old, but it makes up “less than .1%” of the company’s traffic, and it discourages customers from using it.

“However, disabling its use completely would break many customer systems,” the spokesperson said, and the company is gradually reducing the extent to which customers can use it while trying to provide warnings and guidance as well.

RC4 will be disabled by default in certain Windows products starting the first quarter of 2026, and the company has said it will include “additional mitigations” for existing deployments.

Wyden demanded a review of court system’s cybersecurity practices

Wyden’s move on Microsoft comes not long after he urged Chief Justice John Roberts to initiate a comprehensive review of the federal court system’s cybersecurity practices.

His request came after a significant hack of the electronic case management system, marking the second major breach in five years.

The latest breach was recorded in June of this year and has pushed the courts to finally announce the implementation of multifactor authentication, a basic security measure that has been standard in executive branch agencies since 2015.

As far as Wyden is concerned, the negligence in court cybersecurity poses serious risks to national security, as sensitive information related to ongoing investigations and federal witnesses could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Sealed court filings located in the case management system often include extremely sensitive information about national security sources and methods, the names of key federal witnesses, or details of ongoing investigations.

Such information in the hands of foreign adversaries or criminal cartels could be highly damaging to Americans’ security. It does not help matters that the New York Times has reported that “documents related to criminal activity with overseas ties,” were the target of the most recent hack.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/us-senator-wyden-microsoft-security-threat/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-leads-the-presale-crypto-list-vs-blockchainfx-maxi-doge-neo-pepe/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016957+5.91%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24673+2.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001053+1.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 08:00
Share
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
Union
U$0.01061-3.28%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02544+2.58%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 10:30
Share
Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?

Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?

AVAX clears key hurdle after multiple rejections, and its price action hints at a 20% rally.
Avalanche
AVAX$28.89+10.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 08:00
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Tops the Presale Crypto List Against BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and Neo Pepe

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Avalanche clears key hurdle after 8 rejections: Can AVAX reach $32?

Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Navigating Crucial Market Sentiment at 54

Crucial SEC Meeting Unveils Future of Crypto Regulation with Sui Developer