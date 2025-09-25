US senators signal resistance to market structure over ’foreign crypto deals’

No scheduled consideration of a market structure bill appeared on Senate calendars as of Wednesday, and pushback from Democrats could challenge what is expected to be a tight vote. Two Democratic lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, expected to vote on a market structure bill soon, have signaled that they would oppose the legislation without an investigation into two White House officials.In a Tuesday letter to officials in the US State Department, Commerce Department and Department of Ethics, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin called for authorities to investigate US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and his Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The two Democratic lawmakers signaled that, without information as to whether “politically connected crypto interests are undermining our national security,” they would not support legislation to establish a digital asset market structure currently moving through the Senate.Read more No scheduled consideration of a market structure bill appeared on Senate calendars as of Wednesday, and pushback from Democrats could challenge what is expected to be a tight vote. Two Democratic lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, expected to vote on a market structure bill soon, have signaled that they would oppose the legislation without an investigation into two White House officials.In a Tuesday letter to officials in the US State Department, Commerce Department and Department of Ethics, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin called for authorities to investigate US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and his Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The two Democratic lawmakers signaled that, without information as to whether “politically connected crypto interests are undermining our national security,” they would not support legislation to establish a digital asset market structure currently moving through the Senate.Read more

US senators signal resistance to market structure over ’foreign crypto deals’

By: Coinstats
2025/09/25 05:34
No scheduled consideration of a market structure bill appeared on Senate calendars as of Wednesday, and pushback from Democrats could challenge what is expected to be a tight vote.

Two Democratic lawmakers on the US Senate Banking Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, expected to vote on a market structure bill soon, have signaled that they would oppose the legislation without an investigation into two White House officials.

In a Tuesday letter to officials in the US State Department, Commerce Department and Department of Ethics, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin called for authorities to investigate US President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar, David Sacks, and his Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The two Democratic lawmakers signaled that, without information as to whether “politically connected crypto interests are undermining our national security,” they would not support legislation to establish a digital asset market structure currently moving through the Senate.



US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
