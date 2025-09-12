US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $552.8M inflows as prices rebound

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded net inflows of $552.78 million on Thursday, according to Farside Investors, extending a four-day streak of positive flows as institutional demand returned.
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) attracted $366.2 million in inflows, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) drew $134.7 million.
Bitwise’s BITB added $40.43 million, while funds managed by VanEck, Invesco and Franklin Templeton also posted inflows.
The streak has brought cumulative inflows of $1.7 billion over four consecutive trading days.
|Date
|IBIT
|FBTC
|BITB
|ARKB
|BTCO
|EZBC
|BRRR
|HODL
|BTCW
|GBTC
|BTC
|Total
|08 Sep 2025
|25.5
|156.5
|42.7
|89.5
|6.7
|6.5
|20.6
|0.0
|4.4
|11.9
|0.0
|364.3
|09 Sep 2025
|169.3
|(55.8)
|(18.2)
|(72.3)
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|23.0
|10 Sep 2025
|211.2
|299.0
|44.4
|145.1
|0.0
|3.3
|0.0
|12.0
|0.0
|8.9
|17.6
|741.5
|11 Sep 2025
|366.2
|134.7
|40.4
|0.0
|5.7
|3.3
|0.0
|2.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|552.7
This comes after the funds saw $751 million in outflows in August, their third-worst month since launching in January 2024.
August also saw strong activity in Ethereum-focused products, with spot ether ETFs posting $3.87 billion of inflows, their second-best month since debut.
The trend fueled a “capital rotation” narrative, contributing to Bitcoin’s decline to around $107,500 by the end of the month.
Ether ETFs began September with several days of outflows but returned to positive territory on Tuesday. On Thursday, the ETFs recorded $113.12 million in inflows.
Bitcoin traded above $115,000 on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week after closing above key resistance levels.
Ethereum and Ripple also rebounded, rising about 5% and 6% respectively.
Bitcoin began the week facing resistance at its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $113,129, but rallied more than 2% on Wednesday to close above that threshold and extended gains through Thursday.
At the time of writing, BTC was approaching daily resistance at $116,000. A close above that level could pave the way for further gains toward the psychological threshold of $120,000.
Ethereum has been consolidating between $4,232 and $4,488 since August 29.
On Friday, it was nearing the upper boundary of that range at $4,488. A break above could set the stage for a rally toward its all-time high of $4,956.
Market participants are also watching the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting on September 16-17.
According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, futures pricing implies a 92.5% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut and a 7.5% chance of a 50 basis point reduction.
The post US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $552.8M inflows as prices rebound appeared first on CoinJournal.