US spot Bitcoin ETFs record $552.8M inflows as prices rebound

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded net inflows of $552.78 million on Thursday, according to Farside Investors, extending a four-day streak of positive flows as institutional demand returned.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) attracted $366.2 million in inflows, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) drew $134.7 million.

Bitwise’s BITB added $40.43 million, while funds managed by VanEck, Invesco and Franklin Templeton also posted inflows.

The streak has brought cumulative inflows of $1.7 billion over four consecutive trading days.

Date IBIT FBTC BITB ARKB BTCO EZBC BRRR HODL BTCW GBTC BTC Total 08 Sep 2025 25.5 156.5 42.7 89.5 6.7 6.5 20.6 0.0 4.4 11.9 0.0 364.3 09 Sep 2025 169.3 (55.8) (18.2) (72.3) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23.0 10 Sep 2025 211.2 299.0 44.4 145.1 0.0 3.3 0.0 12.0 0.0 8.9 17.6 741.5 11 Sep 2025 366.2 134.7 40.4 0.0 5.7 3.3 0.0 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 552.7

This comes after the funds saw $751 million in outflows in August, their third-worst month since launching in January 2024.

August also saw strong activity in Ethereum-focused products, with spot ether ETFs posting $3.87 billion of inflows, their second-best month since debut.

The trend fueled a “capital rotation” narrative, contributing to Bitcoin’s decline to around $107,500 by the end of the month.

Ether ETFs began September with several days of outflows but returned to positive territory on Tuesday. On Thursday, the ETFs recorded $113.12 million in inflows.

Bitcoin and Ether prices rebound

Bitcoin traded above $115,000 on Friday, gaining nearly 4% so far this week after closing above key resistance levels.

Ethereum and Ripple also rebounded, rising about 5% and 6% respectively.

Bitcoin began the week facing resistance at its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $113,129, but rallied more than 2% on Wednesday to close above that threshold and extended gains through Thursday.

At the time of writing, BTC was approaching daily resistance at $116,000. A close above that level could pave the way for further gains toward the psychological threshold of $120,000.

Ethereum has been consolidating between $4,232 and $4,488 since August 29.

On Friday, it was nearing the upper boundary of that range at $4,488. A break above could set the stage for a rally toward its all-time high of $4,956.

Market participants are also watching the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting on September 16-17.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, futures pricing implies a 92.5% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut and a 7.5% chance of a 50 basis point reduction.

