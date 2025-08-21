US Treasury Seeking ‘Innovative Methods’ to Detect Illicit Crypto Activity

By: Coinstats
2025/08/21 01:01
Wink
LIKE$0,011604-%1,58
ZKsync
ZK$0,06393+%2,96
Treasury seeks comment on innovative crypto monitoring tech as industry pushes privacy-preserving compliance solutions, like ZK proofs.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0,019-%6,67
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00008378+%1,42
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0797-%12,80
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0,07434+%4,24
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1196+%0,41
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,010194-%1,23
WELL3
WELL$0,000126-%0,47
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000074-%5,12
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It