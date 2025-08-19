US Treasury Starts to Implement GENIUS Act & Seeks Feedback – Best Crypto to Buy

The US Treasury Department is putting the GENIUS Act into action with a 60-day comment period to gather ideas on detecting illicit crypto activity.

By establishing a stablecoin framework and seeking input, the Treasury is working to shape the Web3 sector. Under Trump, their ultimate ambition is to bolster crypto innovation safely.

Such regulatory clarity is bound to boost investor confidence and help make it easier for legitimate projects to flourish.

In turn, now could be an opportune time to invest in the best crypto to buy before their prices possibly soar.

GENIUS Act Feedback to Innovate Crypto & Combat Crime

The GENIUS Act was signed into law by President Trump on July 18, 2025. That same day, it passed both the Senate and the House.

Under the bill, stablecoins must be backed by liquid assets, such as the dollar. Coin issuers must also share a monthly report on what’s in their reserves. Doing so helps boost market transparency and trust.

Now, the Treasury is taking the initiative a nudge further by seeking input on how to spot unlawful crypto activity.

Feedback from the public, industry players, and innovators is welcome until October 16, 2025. Some of the key points the Treasury asks them to address include:

How APIs can be used to monitor and share data;

The role of AI in detecting suspicious activity;

Ways to approach digital identity verification for stronger compliance;

Strategies for using blockchain tech to monitor and trace unlawful transactions.

But that’s not all. The US regulators have also requested perspectives on the effectiveness of these methods, potential cost burdens, and privacy and cybersecurity risks tied to such tools.

Trump Makes Crypto Rules & Innovation Go Hand in Hand

The GENIUS Act is just a mere slice of a broader shift toward a much more crypto-friendly USA.

Since taking office in January 2025, Donald Trump has made several moves to help propel the US to become ‘the crypto capital of the world.’

Almost straight after taking back the US presidential reins, he signed Executive Order 14178, ‘Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology.’

The order established a federal working group on digital assets and banned a US central bank digital currency (CBDC). As such, it shined a light on his pro-crypto stance almost from the get-go.

Then, he began backing major initiatives like the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ ‘CLARITY Act,’ and ‘Project Crypto’ – each of which strives for more explicit rules for the crypto industry.

His administration has also modified ERISA rules, paving the way for crypto to be included in 401(k) retirement plans. For the first time ever, Americans can incorporate crypto in their long-term savings.

Owing to each of these developments, today and tomorrow’s US crypto environment is more favorable than ever before.

Verdict – The GENIUS Act Could Spark the Next Bull Run

The GENIUS Act is a significant step toward a crypto-accepting USA. By offering clearer Web3-related rules in favor of innovation, the clarity it brings is already bolstering investor confidence.

With stronger guardrails and an industry full of promising projects delivering real value, there are plenty of safe investment opportunities to pick from.

Still, only time can tell their success. For this reason, do your due diligence and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose.