US-UK Treasury Departments Form Joint Crypto Regulatory Task Force

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/23 19:17
TLDR

  • US and UK Treasury departments announced a transatlantic task force for crypto regulatory collaboration
  • The Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future will deliver recommendations within 180 days
  • The task force will seek input from industry experts on crypto laws and regulations
  • Coinbase expressed support for the partnership with VP Daniel Seifert participating in discussions
  • Both countries have taken steps to address digital asset regulation in 2025

The United States and United Kingdom have launched a joint initiative to explore collaboration on digital asset regulations. Treasury authorities from both nations announced the formation of a transatlantic task force aimed at developing coordinated approaches to cryptocurrency oversight and innovation.

The new initiative, called the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, will operate through the existing UK-US Financial Regulatory Working Group. According to Monday’s announcement, the task force will focus on exploring crypto laws and regulations between the two countries.

Officials stated that the group is expected to deliver a report with concrete recommendations within 180 days. The task force will also examine how the two nations can work together on “wholesale digital markets innovation.”

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly met last week to discuss potential collaboration on crypto regulation. Representatives from several cryptocurrency companies were present during these discussions.

The task force emphasized the importance of industry involvement in its work. In Monday’s announcement, officials stated they would “seek input from leading industry experts to ensure that its recommendations are informed by what matters most to industry.”

Industry Support and Participation

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has publicly backed the partnership. The company shared the US-UK announcement on its corporate blog, expressing pride in supporting the initiative.

Daniel Seifert, Coinbase’s vice president and regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, participated in the discussions between Reeves and Bessent. A Coinbase spokesperson confirmed his presence at the meeting.

The timing of this task force coincides with ongoing regulatory developments in both countries. While not explicitly stated, the initiative may relate to recent US legislation such as the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law in July.

Different Regulatory Approaches

The US and UK have taken different but potentially complementary approaches to crypto regulation in 2025. The UK Treasury under Reeves announced in April that it would focus on crypto rules to “support innovation while cracking down on fraudsters.”

Meanwhile, the US Treasury under Bessent has suggested a less restrictive regulatory approach. In August, Bessent stated that the department would explore “budget-neutral pathways” to acquire Bitcoin as part of the US government’s crypto reserve plans.

This regulatory initiative follows a broader collaboration between the two countries. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump met last week, signing a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of technologies, including artificial intelligence.

While the technology agreement signed by the national leaders is not legally binding, it signals growing cooperation between the two nations on emerging technologies.

The task force announcement comes as both countries grapple with balancing innovation and consumer protection in digital asset markets. By collaborating on regulatory approaches, the US and UK aim to develop more consistent standards across two major financial centers.

Industry observers will watch closely as the task force develops its recommendations over the coming months. The outcome could shape the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in two of the world’s largest financial markets.

