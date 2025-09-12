US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 263K vs. 235K expected

Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 27,000 in the week ending September 6.

The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 98.00.

There were 263,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending September 6, according to data published Thursday by the United States (US) Department of Labor (DOL). This figure followed the previous week’s print of 236,000 (revised from 237,000) and came in worse than the market expectation of 235,000.

Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3%.

“The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending August 30 was 1,939,000, unchanged from the previous week’s revised level,” the DOL noted in the press release.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index pushes lower following the disappointing Jobless Claims data and was last seen losing 0.08% on the day at 97.70.