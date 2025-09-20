The post US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The glow from Thursday’s blockbuster debut did not last long for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF as it slipped from a close around $25.75 straight down to $25.07 on Friday morning, wiping out 2.6% and putting a dent in the hype that carried it onto screens just a day ago. For XRP, the launch itself was history in motion. No futures-based product tied to the token had ever come close; those ETFs limped through their opening sessions with barely a fifth of XRPR’s debut turnover, and they took a full day to get there.  By contrast, XRPR generated $24 million volume in 90 minutes after lunch, instantly putting it in the same conversation as Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in terms of visibility, and making clear that investor appetite for altcoin exposure runs deeper than most expected. XRPR by TradingView Nonetheless, on the second day, XRPR did not carry the same heat. It ticked $25.13 at the bell, then bled lower as quick-money traders cashed out, leaving the chart red and the candles heavy.  Bottom line Dogecoin’s parallel debut under ticker DOJE gave the week another first — the world’s first listed meme coin ETF — but its $6 million in turnover showed where the real gravity was. XRP commanded the flows, and XRPR set the records, but sustaining them is a different task. The U.S. finally has an XRP ETF, but one headline day is not enough. The $25 line is now where the product has to prove whether it can move from spectacle to staying power. Source: https://u.today/us-xrp-etf-sinks-26-on-day-two-after-record-launch-is-hype-deadThe post US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The glow from Thursday’s blockbuster debut did not last long for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF as it slipped from a close around $25.75 straight down to $25.07 on Friday morning, wiping out 2.6% and putting a dent in the hype that carried it onto screens just a day ago. For XRP, the launch itself was history in motion. No futures-based product tied to the token had ever come close; those ETFs limped through their opening sessions with barely a fifth of XRPR’s debut turnover, and they took a full day to get there.  By contrast, XRPR generated $24 million volume in 90 minutes after lunch, instantly putting it in the same conversation as Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in terms of visibility, and making clear that investor appetite for altcoin exposure runs deeper than most expected. XRPR by TradingView Nonetheless, on the second day, XRPR did not carry the same heat. It ticked $25.13 at the bell, then bled lower as quick-money traders cashed out, leaving the chart red and the candles heavy.  Bottom line Dogecoin’s parallel debut under ticker DOJE gave the week another first — the world’s first listed meme coin ETF — but its $6 million in turnover showed where the real gravity was. XRP commanded the flows, and XRPR set the records, but sustaining them is a different task. The U.S. finally has an XRP ETF, but one headline day is not enough. The $25 line is now where the product has to prove whether it can move from spectacle to staying power. Source: https://u.today/us-xrp-etf-sinks-26-on-day-two-after-record-launch-is-hype-dead

US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:50
Union
U$0.013767-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06335-1.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93+0.03%
GET
GET$0.00767-1.75%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000521+2.03%
XRP
XRP$2.9839-1.54%

The glow from Thursday’s blockbuster debut did not last long for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF as it slipped from a close around $25.75 straight down to $25.07 on Friday morning, wiping out 2.6% and putting a dent in the hype that carried it onto screens just a day ago.

For XRP, the launch itself was history in motion. No futures-based product tied to the token had ever come close; those ETFs limped through their opening sessions with barely a fifth of XRPR’s debut turnover, and they took a full day to get there. 

By contrast, XRPR generated $24 million volume in 90 minutes after lunch, instantly putting it in the same conversation as Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in terms of visibility, and making clear that investor appetite for altcoin exposure runs deeper than most expected.

XRPR by TradingView

Nonetheless, on the second day, XRPR did not carry the same heat. It ticked $25.13 at the bell, then bled lower as quick-money traders cashed out, leaving the chart red and the candles heavy. 

Bottom line

Dogecoin’s parallel debut under ticker DOJE gave the week another first — the world’s first listed meme coin ETF — but its $6 million in turnover showed where the real gravity was. XRP commanded the flows, and XRPR set the records, but sustaining them is a different task.

The U.S. finally has an XRP ETF, but one headline day is not enough. The $25 line is now where the product has to prove whether it can move from spectacle to staying power.

Source: https://u.today/us-xrp-etf-sinks-26-on-day-two-after-record-launch-is-hype-dead

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15914-1.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum (ETH) is set to introduce its latest upgrade, dubbed the Fusaka upgrade, on December 3, 2025, a timeline that has been accelerated from previous expectations of a 2026 launch. This announcement comes from Christine Kim, a researcher monitoring Ethereum’s development progress.  The confirmation of the mainnet activation date was made during the recent All […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,471.94-1.23%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 15:00
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,781.26-0.62%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001041-0.47%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Huawei goes public with chip ambitions, boosting China’s tech autonomy post-Nvidia