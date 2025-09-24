USA Cricket Membership Suspended As Los Angeles Olympics Looms

There has been trouble in American cricket for a long time (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

After mounting pressure, having issued repeated warnings, the International Cricket Council has finally suspended the membership of USA Cricket, the governing body of the sport’s top growth market amid “reputational damage to cricket” ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics.

But the U.S. national teams will still be allowed to participate in ICC events, including next year’s T20 World Cup. As I first reported in July, the U.S. is likely to be allocated at least one spot in the men’s and women’s competitions at the 2028 Olympics.

The all-powerful ICC board had run out patience by Tuesday, suspending USA Cricket’s membership for “repeated and continued breaches of its obligations”.

“These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world,” an ICC statement read.

“The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game and the ICC’s top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension.”

The U.S. is cricket’s No.1 growth market (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

Stakeholders had for some time urged the ICC to take action of a situation that was losing control. The governing body was put ‘on notice’ at last year’s AGM due to governance issues, with its funding controlled by the ICC.

Despite several board directors believing USA Cricket should be sanctioned, it was given three months to address its governance issues – as I first reported in July during the annual meetings in Singapore.

Even though board elections are set to be held soon, which was a staple of the three-month lifeline, there has been much tumult behind the scenes to muddy this process.

Stakeholders are set to be briefed by the ICC on Wednesday.

“We’ve received the suspension notification from the ICC this morning,” USA Cricket chair Venu Piske told me. “We’re naturally disappointed given the progress that has been made in the last year.

“However, we’re awaiting further information from the ICC regarding the conditions for instatement so that we can evaluate and plan next steps.”

The U.S. nation team is likely to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

The ICC will now temporarily oversee the management and administration of the national teams. There could be a push for a high-profile figure to head an interim USA Cricket board ahead of such a crucial period.

Indra Nooyi, the legendary former PepsiCo boss, could emerge as an option. She was the first-ever independent woman director on the ICC board when she joined in 2018, but finished up on the board last year after three terms and has still not been replaced.

Even though the suspension brings about some respite, potential hope for stability, there is much to sort out within American cricket. USA Cricket is currently being taken to court by American Cricket Enterprises over a dispute that has thrown into jeopardy the well-heeled Major League Cricket T20 competition.

As I first reported recently, the stadium planned for the Los Angeles Games could be implicated amid the dispute although the suspension of USA Cricket might ease any such complications.

Tumult has been seemingly never-ending in American cricket, with USA Cricket Association – the previous governing body – expelled in 2017 after being suspended three times before that.

There were hopes of a rejuvenation when USA Cricket was formed under the leadership of Paraag Marathe, president of San Francisco 49ers Enterprises, and Iain Higgins. After a promising start, they both eventually were casualties amid the bitter politicking of American cricket.

“Chaos,” an ICC board director told me when asked about the situation in American cricket.

“It’s worrying, but not surprising because it’s been going on forever,” he added, noting that USA Cricket was only saved from suspension last year because it was in the midst of hosting the T20 World Cup.

For some Associates – the 98 nations below the elite 12 who get more power, fixtures and money – there has been some resentment towards apparent “favoritism” towards the U.S., the market most coveted by cricket’s top administrators.

“This issue over USA Cricket is about an Associate member in breach and it has received unprecedented attention in the ICC, which is interesting,” the board director said.

If the situation can finally be rectified then the U.S. might eventually get on track for Full Membership.

There is a feeling that the U.S. is next in line for the coveted membership, benefits that would include more major cricket events held in the country, a big injection of funds and a seat on the all-powerful ICC board and Chief Executives’ Committee.