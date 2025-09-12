USD.AI's second round of $250 million deposit quota has been fully filled

PANews reported on September 12th that USD.AI announced that its second round of $ 250 million in deposits has been fully subscribed. USD.AI is a hardware-collateralized synthetic dollar protocol focused on funding AI infrastructure and emerging industries. Through DeFi mechanisms, the protocol provides depositors with substantial returns and rapidly provides hardware financing to AI companies, aiming to advance global infrastructure development. The team stated that it will continue to expand the InfraFi ecosystem, connecting digital finance with physical production.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.