The post USD bulls keep Kiwi pair below 200-day EMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD falls to near 0.5855 as the US Dollar extends its winning streak. The Fed started its monetary easing campaign with a 25-bps interest rate reduction. Investors expect the RBNZ to cut interest rates again next month. The NZD/USD pair slides to near 0.5855 during the late European trading session on Friday, the lowest level seen in 10 days. The Kiwi pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recent recovery move, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) rising to near 97.60. The US Dollar has been outperforming its peers since the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). On Wednesday, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% and signaled that there will be two more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. The Fed pivoted to unwinding the monetary policy restrictiveness as the United States (US) labor market conditions have deteriorated. “Demand for labour is down a little more sharply than supply of labour, and I can no longer say labor market is solid,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. Meanwhile, the broader outlook of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains weak as traders expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut interest rates again in the monetary policy meeting next month. In August, the RBNZ reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3%. NZD/USD extends its winning streak for the third trading day on Friday. The Kiwi pair stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5920, indicating that the overall trend is bearish. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks below that level. Going forward, a downside move by the pair below the August 2 low… The post USD bulls keep Kiwi pair below 200-day EMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD falls to near 0.5855 as the US Dollar extends its winning streak. The Fed started its monetary easing campaign with a 25-bps interest rate reduction. Investors expect the RBNZ to cut interest rates again next month. The NZD/USD pair slides to near 0.5855 during the late European trading session on Friday, the lowest level seen in 10 days. The Kiwi pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recent recovery move, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) rising to near 97.60. The US Dollar has been outperforming its peers since the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). On Wednesday, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% and signaled that there will be two more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. The Fed pivoted to unwinding the monetary policy restrictiveness as the United States (US) labor market conditions have deteriorated. “Demand for labour is down a little more sharply than supply of labour, and I can no longer say labor market is solid,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. Meanwhile, the broader outlook of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains weak as traders expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut interest rates again in the monetary policy meeting next month. In August, the RBNZ reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3%. NZD/USD extends its winning streak for the third trading day on Friday. The Kiwi pair stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5920, indicating that the overall trend is bearish. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks below that level. Going forward, a downside move by the pair below the August 2 low…

USD bulls keep Kiwi pair below 200-day EMA

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:52
NEAR
NEAR$3.151-2.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08418-5.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1265-6.22%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.156-4.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017688-3.13%
BULLS
BULLS$754.09-0.04%
  • NZD/USD falls to near 0.5855 as the US Dollar extends its winning streak.
  • The Fed started its monetary easing campaign with a 25-bps interest rate reduction.
  • Investors expect the RBNZ to cut interest rates again next month.

The NZD/USD pair slides to near 0.5855 during the late European trading session on Friday, the lowest level seen in 10 days. The Kiwi pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recent recovery move, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) rising to near 97.60.

The US Dollar has been outperforming its peers since the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). On Wednesday, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% and signaled that there will be two more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year.

The Fed pivoted to unwinding the monetary policy restrictiveness as the United States (US) labor market conditions have deteriorated. “Demand for labour is down a little more sharply than supply of labour, and I can no longer say labor market is solid,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

Meanwhile, the broader outlook of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains weak as traders expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut interest rates again in the monetary policy meeting next month. In August, the RBNZ reduced its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3%.

NZD/USD extends its winning streak for the third trading day on Friday. The Kiwi pair stays below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.5920, indicating that the overall trend is bearish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks below that level.

Going forward, a downside move by the pair below the August 2 low of 0.5800 will expose it to the April 11 low of 0.5730, followed by the round-level support of 0.5700.

In an alternate scenario, the Kiwi pair would rise towards the June 19 high of 0.6040 and the September 11 low of 0.6100 if it manages to return above the psychological level of 0.6000.

NZD/USD daily chart

 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-price-forecast-usd-bulls-keep-kiwi-pair-below-200-day-ema-202509191147

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act