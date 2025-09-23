The post USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as Canadian Dollar lags amid BoC easing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as the Canadian Dollar underperforms despite a weaker Greenback. The BoC cut rates to 2.50% last week, its eighth reduction since September 2023, and signaled readiness to ease further if risks rise. Fed’s Bostic said on Monday he sees little reason to cut further for now, penciling in only one reduction in 2025. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3808 at the time of writing. The advance comes even as the Greenback trades lower against most of its major peers, as traders continue to assess the monetary policy outlook following interest rate cuts by both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) last week. At the same time, Crude Oil prices extend their retreat on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipping toward $61.50 per barrel. Canada, as a major energy exporter, remains highly sensitive to Oil price fluctuations, and lower Oil prices typically reduce demand for the Loonie. Last week, the BoC cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%. The latest move marked the BoC’s eighth rate cut since the policy rate peaked at 5.25% in September 2023, underscoring the extent of the Bank’s easing cycle amid weakening growth and moderating inflation. In its Monetary Policy Statement, the BoC said that three key developments had shifted the balance of risks since July. The labour market has softened further, underlying inflation pressures have diminished, and Canada’s removal of most retaliatory tariffs has reduced upside inflation risks. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Economists at several major banks, including TD and CIBC, expect at least one more reduction before year-end. According to Reuters, the overnight index swap market is… The post USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as Canadian Dollar lags amid BoC easing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as the Canadian Dollar underperforms despite a weaker Greenback. The BoC cut rates to 2.50% last week, its eighth reduction since September 2023, and signaled readiness to ease further if risks rise. Fed’s Bostic said on Monday he sees little reason to cut further for now, penciling in only one reduction in 2025. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3808 at the time of writing. The advance comes even as the Greenback trades lower against most of its major peers, as traders continue to assess the monetary policy outlook following interest rate cuts by both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) last week. At the same time, Crude Oil prices extend their retreat on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipping toward $61.50 per barrel. Canada, as a major energy exporter, remains highly sensitive to Oil price fluctuations, and lower Oil prices typically reduce demand for the Loonie. Last week, the BoC cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%. The latest move marked the BoC’s eighth rate cut since the policy rate peaked at 5.25% in September 2023, underscoring the extent of the Bank’s easing cycle amid weakening growth and moderating inflation. In its Monetary Policy Statement, the BoC said that three key developments had shifted the balance of risks since July. The labour market has softened further, underlying inflation pressures have diminished, and Canada’s removal of most retaliatory tariffs has reduced upside inflation risks. Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Economists at several major banks, including TD and CIBC, expect at least one more reduction before year-end. According to Reuters, the overnight index swap market is…

USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as Canadian Dollar lags amid BoC easing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:18
1
1$0.009106-13.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013018+16.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08471-4.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1153-9.71%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.098-2.65%
  • USD/CAD steadies above 1.3800 as the Canadian Dollar underperforms despite a weaker Greenback.
  • The BoC cut rates to 2.50% last week, its eighth reduction since September 2023, and signaled readiness to ease further if risks rise.
  • Fed’s Bostic said on Monday he sees little reason to cut further for now, penciling in only one reduction in 2025.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with USD/CAD hovering around 1.3808 at the time of writing. The advance comes even as the Greenback trades lower against most of its major peers, as traders continue to assess the monetary policy outlook following interest rate cuts by both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) last week.

At the same time, Crude Oil prices extend their retreat on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipping toward $61.50 per barrel. Canada, as a major energy exporter, remains highly sensitive to Oil price fluctuations, and lower Oil prices typically reduce demand for the Loonie.

Last week, the BoC cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%. The latest move marked the BoC’s eighth rate cut since the policy rate peaked at 5.25% in September 2023, underscoring the extent of the Bank’s easing cycle amid weakening growth and moderating inflation.

In its Monetary Policy Statement, the BoC said that three key developments had shifted the balance of risks since July. The labour market has softened further, underlying inflation pressures have diminished, and Canada’s removal of most retaliatory tariffs has reduced upside inflation risks.

Governor Tiff Macklem emphasized the Bank is prepared to ease further “if risks rise.” Economists at several major banks, including TD and CIBC, expect at least one more reduction before year-end. According to Reuters, the overnight index swap market is pricing roughly a 40% chance of another cut in October and around a 75% probability by December.

While the Fed also delivered a 25 basis point cut last week, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more cautious tone, stressing that policy decisions remain data-dependent. The central bank’s updated dot plot signaled the likelihood of two more reductions by year-end, reinforcing expectations of a gradual approach.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that he sees little reason to cut rates further for now, noting he penciled in only one reduction for all of 2025. He described the current environment as one of the most difficult periods for policymakers, with risks rising on both sides of the mandate, while emphasizing that he does not believe the labor market is in crisis.

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.21%-0.23%0.00%0.23%0.25%0.23%-0.02%
EUR0.21%-0.01%0.17%0.41%0.41%0.41%0.15%
GBP0.23%0.01%0.12%0.45%0.45%0.45%0.21%
JPY0.00%-0.17%-0.12%0.21%0.22%0.23%-0.03%
CAD-0.23%-0.41%-0.45%-0.21%0.00%0.01%-0.22%
AUD-0.25%-0.41%-0.45%-0.22%-0.00%0.00%-0.24%
NZD-0.23%-0.41%-0.45%-0.23%-0.01%-0.01%-0.27%
CHF0.02%-0.15%-0.21%0.03%0.22%0.24%0.27%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cad-steadies-as-canadian-dollar-underperforms-despite-softer-greenback-202509221359

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.65-7.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.115-9.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117914-8.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205-9.05%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4535-12.09%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963-7.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01543-4.81%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003546-11.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08473-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028