USD/CHF trades slightly higher around 0.8030 ahead of US PCE inflation data

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 14:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.423-3.35%
SIX
SIX$0.0216+0.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.134-4.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019542+5.86%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4253-1.84%
  • USD/CHF trades marginally higher around 0.8025 as the US Dollar ticks up ahead of the US PCE inflation data for July.
  • Economists expect the US core PCE to have grown at a faster pace of 2.9% on year.
  • The Swiss economy grew at a moderate pace of 0.1% in the second quarter of the year.

The USD/CHF pair attracts slight bids and rises to near 0.8025 during the European trading session on Friday. The Swiss Franc pair ticks up as the US Dollar (USD) trades marginally higher ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges higher to near 98.00.

Investors will pay close attention to the core PCE inflation data – which excludes volatile items such as food and energy – as it is closely tracked by Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members for decision-making on interest rates.

The core PCE inflation is expected to come in higher at 2.9% on an annualized basis, against 2.8% in June. On a monthly basis, the underlying inflation is estimated to have grown steadily by 0.3%. The inflation data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, traders see an 85% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25% in the policy meeting in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In the Swiss economy, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) cooled down in the second quarter of the year, paving the way for the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to adopt an ultra-loose monetary policy. The data released on Thursday showed that the Swiss economy rose by 0.1%, as expected, slower than the 0.4% growth seen in the previous quarter.

 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-trades-slightly-higher-around-08030-ahead-of-us-pce-inflation-data-202508290539

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35-7.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0637-8.08%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:31
Share
From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

The post From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto’s biggest gains often come from under-the-radar projects that combine hype with innovation. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is an Ethereum token aiming to bring infrastructure and viral energy to the meme coin space. It’s a meme token on Ethereum building its own Layer-2 blockchain designed for memes. No other meme coin project has achieved this feat. Priced under $0.004 in presale, projections suggest it could reach $4 by 2027. This represents a 1000× return.  With presale momentum and credibility already in place, LILPEPE could be poised to explode by 2027.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why This Ethereum Token is More Than Just a Meme Coin Most meme coins live or die by hype alone. Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on culture but suffers from lack of utility. Similarly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sparked massive gains but has struggled to sustain momentum. On the other hand, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself differently. It combines meme power with real infrastructure.  Its upcoming Layer 2 will be built exclusively for meme tokens, offering: Ultra-low fees and high speeds for trading and launching new memes. Pepe’s Pump Pad, a launchpad for fair meme projects with locked liquidity and bot protection. Anti-sniper technology that ensures a level playing field during launches. In other words, it’s not just a meme play. It’s building a meme ecosystem. An Ethereum Token with Tokenomics Designed for Growth Part of what makes Little Pepe compelling is its clean tokenomics. The supply is capped at 100 billion LILPEPE. Distribution looks like this: 26.5% presale allocation, giving early buyers direct upside. 30% ecosystem reserves fueling future development and sustainability. 13.5% staking rewards, encouraging holders to stay long-term. 10% marketing, 10% liquidity, and no transaction tax. This balance reduces sell pressure while rewarding community participation. Early Traction and Presale Momentum The presale has already gained serious traction,…
RealLink
REAL$0.05602-5.51%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014699-2.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221-2.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 15:45
Share
Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

The post Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum investors are sitting on substantial profits following the recent market recovery. Smart money knows that profit-taking and rotation are essential during bull markets. This cycle, two destinations stand out for these rotating funds. Cardano price action suggests accumulation, while Layer Brett offers something completely different. The rotation isn’t about abandoning Ethereum but about optimizing returns. Different projects offer different risk-reward profiles at various cycle stages. Understanding this dynamic separates average investors from exceptional ones. Ethereum’s (ETH) profit-taking reality Ethereum has delivered fantastic returns for early investors. The recent ETF approvals created additional momentum. However, large gains naturally lead to profit-taking as investors seek new opportunities. This rotation represents healthy market behavior rather than bearish sentiment. Smart investors secure gains while maintaining core positions. They then allocate portions to projects with fresh potential. Why Cardano (ADA) attracts rotating capital The Cardano price chart shows consistent accumulation patterns. ADA’s research-driven approach appeals to investors who are fundamentally focused. Its methodical development provides confidence during market volatility. The Cardano price potential remains attractive compared to Ethereum’s larger capitalization. Percentage gains could outperform as development milestones are achieved. This mathematical advantage drives strategic allocation. Layer Brett’s (LBRETT) unique proposition Layer Brett offers what neither Ethereum nor Cardano can provide. Its micro-cap status allows exponential growth with minimal capital inflow. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation combines security with scalability. The project’s presale structure enables early positioning before broader recognition. This timing advantage often leads to superior returns compared to established projects. This is definitely a project worth keeping an eye on. Technology diversification benefits Ethereum provides security but faces scalability challenges. ADA offers innovation but still moves quite slowly. Layer Brett delivers immediate utility through working Layer 2 technology, upping the ante and delivering a more technologically sound product from day one.…
Threshold
T$0.01601-2.55%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000738-9.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10453-1.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 16:16
Share

Trending News

More

LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

From Below $0.004 to $4 in Less Than Two Years? This Ethereum Token Will Deliver 1000x Gains By 2027

Why Ethereum Profits Could Rotate Into Cardano and Layer Brett This Cycle

A historic step: US official GDP data will be stored on 9 major public chains including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Thrive XION Unveils Investment Program to Drive Mainstream Blockchain Adoption