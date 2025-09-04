USD edges higher ahead of ADP – Scotiabank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 21:14
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014096-4.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09794-2.12%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.186-1.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017113-3.94%
Core DAO
CORE$0.415-4.31%

The US Dollar (USD) is tracking a little higher overall on little or no new developments. The minor lift in the USD may simply reflect a mild rebound from yesterday’s losses as the Dollar Index (DXY) remains well within recent ranges, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD firms modestly but holds broader range in quiet trade

“High beta/developing market FX is bearing the brunt of the decline versus the USD, with the AUD leading losses among the core major currencies. A sharp fall in Chinese stocks earlier, reflecting reports that regulators are considering measures to cool market gains, may be a factor here. Beyond that, however, markets appear to be shrugging off yesterday’s Beige Book, which reported generally flat activity across the US economy, and the JOLTS data, which reflected a further slowing in the US labor market and some further drift in US yields.”

“Job openings in July fell by more than expected and June data was revised lower. The fall in job openings came in areas that had previously provided leadership (government, health). This morning’s ADP jobs data at 8.15ET is expected to reflect slower private sector hiring in August, meanwhile. Although the ADP data does no track the NFP report that closely on a month-by-month basis, the broader trend in in the two reports (observed via the 6m average, in the chart below) shows a closer alignment, especially over the past year.”

“Both series clearly reflect a clear slowing in the US labour market. Just how weak the jobs picture looks in August will shape expectations for Fed policy changes at the September 17th FOMC and perhaps beyond. In addition to the ADP report, US weekly claims, Productivity, Trade and ISM data are out this morning. Fed Presidents (voters) Williams (hawk) and Goolsbee (dove) are speaking. Japan releases Cash Earnings and Household Spending data this evening.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-edges-higher-ahead-of-adp-scotiabank-202509041116

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01343-1.17%
MAY
MAY$0.04326+1.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.127-11.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15524+0.94%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02363-3.35%
Major
MAJOR$0.15797+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Share
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2819-4.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05923-3.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14134-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers