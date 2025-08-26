USD/JPY falls below 147.50 following fresh threats from Trump

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:08
RICE AI
RICE$0.06274-15.88%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.275-1.55%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089+0.19%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.453-2.58%
  • USD/JPY depreciates as the US Dollar struggles after Trump threatened to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook.
  • Trump also threatened additional tariffs and export controls in retaliation against digital services taxes.
  • Public support increased for Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba despite his ruling coalition’s loss in July’s election.

USD/JPY retraces its recent gains registered in the previous session, trading around 147.30 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid concerns over Federal Reserve (Fed) independence after the US President Donald Trump threatened to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

President Trump posted a letter on social media early Tuesday, saying that he was removing Fed Governor Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. Cook’s exit will allow Trump to tap a replacement, helping him to exert more control over Fed policy, per Reuters.

Additionally, Trump threatened “subsequent additional tariffs” and export restrictions on advanced technology and semiconductors in retaliation for digital services taxes that hit American technology companies, per Bloomberg.

Market sentiment turned cautious after President Trump, in an Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday, warned that he may impose a 200% tariff on Chinese goods if China refuses to supply magnets to the United States (US), amid Beijing’s tighter control over rare earth mining.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) could gain ground amid increasing stability in Japanese domestic politics, with improving public approval after Japan reached a trade deal with the United States (US) and the announcement of increasing rice production.

Reuters cited a Yomiuri newspaper public opinion poll on Monday, showing a 20% rise in support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba despite his ruling coalition losing its majority in July’s parliamentary election. Support for Ishiba’s cabinet rose to 39%, marking a 17% jump from last month’s post–upper house election survey.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-falls-below-14750-following-fresh-threats-from-trump-202508260144

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Share
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Share
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market