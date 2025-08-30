USDC Expands Cross-Chain Presence with Native Launch on XDC Network

Circle’s CCTP V2 enhances USDC’s interoperability across chains without relying on wrapped tokens.
The integration brings lower fees and faster finality for USDC transfers on the XDC Network.
This launch solidifies USDC’s position in enterprise payments and cross-border transactions.
Circle has announced the launch of its native USD Coin (USDC) on the XDC Network, marking a significant step in the stablecoin’s expansion. USDC, already widely adopted across major blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, is now integrated directly into XDC.
This move eliminates the need for wrapped tokens and cross-chain bridges, ensuring more secure, faster, and efficient transactions for users and developers on the XDC Network.
This launch is powered by Circle’s innovative Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2, which enables native, bridge-free transfers of USDC. CCTP V2 utilizes a “burn and mint” mechanism to facilitate seamless movement of USDC between different blockchains, enhancing interoperability. With this development, users can transfer USDC on XDC just as easily as on other major networks.
Prior to this integration, USDC usage on the XDC Network relied on wrapped tokens, creating inefficiencies and relying on third-party custody.
With the native USDC launch, transfers on XDC will occur at the smart contract level, offering increased speed and security. The CCTP V2 mechanism enables certified transfers, eliminating the need for escrow and ensuring faster finality.
Consequently, this enhancement is particularly beneficial for developers, as it allows them to integrate USDC directly into decentralized applications (dApps) and financial services on the XDC Network. The lower fees and faster transaction times should attract more institutions and businesses to adopt USDC for enterprise applications, including tokenized bonds and supply chain finance.
With USDC’s native launch on the XDC Network, Circle continues to expand the stablecoin’s reach across multiple blockchains. USDC is now supported on 24 networks, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polkadot. This expansion highlights USDC’s role as a global digital dollar that serves as a bridge for cross-chain interoperability in decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise use cases.
Subsequently, the addition of XDC further solidifies USDC’s place as the most widely adopted regulated stablecoin, ensuring its role in a variety of industries. The ease of use and secure transfers enabled by the CCTP V2 should foster greater adoption in sectors such as enterprise payments, cross-border transactions, and tokenized asset markets.
Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire, highlighted that this integration supports broader mainstream adoption of stablecoins, particularly in countries with lower financial infrastructure.
