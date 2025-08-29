USDC expands cross-chain reach with native launch on XDC Network

- Transfers eliminate the need for wrapped tokens or bridges.
- Circle’s Gateway enables instant transfers across seven blockchains.
- XDC adds enterprise-grade functionality to USDC’s expansion.
USDC, the stablecoin issued by Circle, has strengthened its regulated presence in decentralised finance with a native launch on the XDC Network (XDC). This integration removes the need for wrapped tokens, offering users faster and more secure transfers.
By going live on XDC, USDC is now directly redeemable 1:1 for the US dollar, ensuring its stability across another blockchain ecosystem.
The move also highlights Circle’s broader cross-chain expansion strategy, coming shortly after the company enabled instant USDC transfers across seven blockchains through its new Gateway service earlier this month.
USDC live on XDC Network with Circle’s CCTP V2
XDC Network announced that USD Coin is now natively available, making it part of the same regulated pool of liquidity already present on Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).
Unlike bridged or wrapped tokens, this launch ensures that the USDC held on XDC is fully backed by Circle’s reserves and directly redeemable.
The integration is powered by Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol V2 (CCTP V2).
The protocol uses a “burn and mint” mechanism, where tokens are burned on the source blockchain and freshly minted on the destination network once verified by Circle’s attestation system.
This makes cross-chain transactions safer and easier to integrate into decentralised apps, reducing risks tied to wrapped token contracts.
Developers can incorporate the system into existing workflows without adding complex bridging steps, streamlining interoperability.
Expansion of USDC’s cross-chain presence
The addition of XDC marks another step in Circle’s strategy of making USDC the most widely adopted regulated stablecoin across multiple blockchain ecosystems.
USDC is already live on 24 networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche, Base, Arbitrum, Stellar, and Polkadot.
The stablecoin has become a key tool for cross-chain transfers, settlement, and payments in decentralised finance.
Earlier this month, Circle launched Gateway, a new service enabling instant USDC transfers across seven major blockchains—Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, OP Mainnet, Polygon PoS, and Unichain.
The Gateway rollout and the new XDC integration highlight Circle’s efforts to provide secure, multi-chain liquidity for global developers and institutions.
As multi-chain ecosystems expand, ensuring consistent access to regulated stablecoins has become a central part of DeFi’s infrastructure.
Role of XDC in USDC’s growth
XDC Network’s focus on enterprise-grade blockchain solutions positions it as a practical addition to USDC’s infrastructure.
The combination of regulated liquidity from Circle and the XDC protocol’s performance-driven design aims to simplify adoption for developers building decentralised apps in payments, trade finance, and settlement.
By avoiding dependence on bridges, users and enterprises gain added assurance of security, which has become a significant factor following repeated bridge exploits across the industry.
XDC’s growing role in trade finance and cross-border settlement provides Circle with an opportunity to extend USDC’s utility beyond DeFi into real-world financial operations.
The latest expansion underlines Circle’s strategy to cement USDC’s role as the leading regulated stablecoin by integrating with diverse blockchain ecosystems, improving accessibility, and ensuring security in cross-chain finance.
Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/usdc-expands-cross-chain-reach-with-native-launch-on-xdc-network/